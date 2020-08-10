shopDisney Launches New Collection of Adaptive Costumes and Wheelchair Covers

shopDisney has launched a range of adaptive role play offerings that will allow fans who use wheelchairs and have other accessibility needs to transform into some of their favorite characters! Just in time for Halloween (or your next Disney visit), guests can shop news costumes and wheelchair covers themed to Cinderella, Incredibles 2, and Buzz Lightyear.

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

Disney Wheelchair Covers

Dazzle in your royal carriage or zoom around at super speed with Disney’s new wheelchair cover sets. Each set is designed to fit standard wheelchairs (24-inch wheels) and comes with supportive plastic piping pieces for added stability and long self-stick fabric strips to keep pieces in place.

Incredimobile

Cinderella’s Coach

Good to know:

Fans will look and feel like their favorite character with shopDisney’s wheelchair covers. However please observe these precautions to enjoy a safe costume experience:

The wheelchair must be operated by a helper when the costume is attached

Only to be used for standard wheelchairs with 24 inch wheels

Not to be used with battery powered wheelchairs, baby strollers, etc.

Wheel lock must be engaged when putting on or removing the costume from the wheelchair

Remove the costume before folding the wheel chair

Adaptive Costumes for Kids

To infinity, and beyond! Kids will love these colorful costumes that turn them into some beloved characters. Each outfit is designed with stretch fabric that opens in the back for easier dressing, longer lengths for wheelchair-friendly wear and a discreet flap opening on the front center with self-stick fabric closure to accommodate tube access.

Buzz Lightyear

Cinderella

