Haul Out The Holly! Hand-Painted Disney Parks Ornaments Arrive at Magic Kingdom

It’s beginning to look a lot like…Christmas?! Sure the season of giving (and receiving) is still months away, but that hasn’t stopped Magic Kingdom from getting into the holiday spirit.

I suppose that the winter-themed Ye Olde Christmas Shoppe never stops celebrating the holiday, but for guests of the Park, it’s exciting to think about end of year events and decorations. And speaking of decorations, the newest Disney Park ornaments are now in stock!

On our latest visit to Magic Kingdom, Jeremiah spotted these adorable hand-painted Ear Hat ornaments that are themed to Walt Disney World’s greatest attractions. Each detailed keepsake is signed by the artist on the bottom and some feature additional artwork. Ornaments retail for $24.99 and will look great on any Christmas tree.

Magic Kingdom

Cinderella Castle

Magic Kingdom’s center icon looks great no matter the size. This design features a wand waving Tinker Bell adding a touch of pixie dust to the castle during the nightly fireworks spectacular. But that’s not all, this lovely ornament lights up too!

You’ll croon and coo—just like the birds and flowers in the opening day attraction—when you see this colorful Tiki Room ornament. The front features birds and flowers; the back has tiki statues; and the bottom has a tiki idol.

The wildest ride in the wilderness is depicted in great detail that includes a sunset landscape on the ears and a three dimensional mountain—complete with tunnels!

You might think your ornament collection is too full, but we know better. There’s always room for one more! Bring home Haunted Mansion keepsake that includes Madame Leota, gargoyles, the floating candlestick and more.

Whistle while you work or decorate your Christmas tree. The Fantasyland attraction ornament features an axe-wielding Dopey off in search of gems. Speaking of gems, there’s a shiny sapphire on the bottom…if only it were real.

The children of the world have found perfect harmony and this design captures the spirit and essence of the beloved ride. If you look beyond the glittery buildings, you’ll notice the sun clock rotates just like the real one.

Whether you like laser guns, Aliens, or Zurg himself, this ornament features all the highlights of the ride on one figure that fits in your hand!

Tomorrowland + Outerspace + Planets + Stars = Space Mountain.

“One little spark of inspiration is at the heart of all creation.” You’ll be singing the anthem of Figment and the Imagination Institute every time you look at your tree and see this charming figure. Figment is featured three times on the front and a lightbulb with wings (so your ideas can soar) graces the bottom.

Mission: SPACE

Commemorate your Mars simulation training with an ornament that shows the X-2 Deep Space Shuttle heading for it’s slingshot around the moon, and leaving planet Earth far behind.

Like any smartly designed vehicle, this royal blue car has a cool secret. We took it for a test run and found out it lights up!

Test Track Light-Up Ear Hat Ornament – Epcot

A very dapper Pilot Mickey stands atop this ornament that celebrates one of Disney’s best attractions. Mickey is flanked by big blue wings that are decorated with travel patches, while the pack of the figure features stamps from the many locations visited during the ride.

The Seas with Nemo and Friends

I want this ornament to be mine, mine, mine! The ever hungry seagulls top this figure that also includes Marlin, Nemo, Dory, Squirt, and Crush.

The Seas with Nemo & Friends Ear Hat Ornament – Epcot

Elsa, Anna, and Olaf are all smiles on the front, while Sven and the snowgies have some glittery fun on the back. Along with the artist’s signature, the bottom of this figure is decorated with a brilliant snowflake.

Frozen Ever After Ear Hat Ornament – Epcot

Mickey and Minnie’s Runaway Railway

Mickey and Minnie are about to board this happy train as they set off for a picnic! Pluto and Chuubi are along for the ride, and if you flip the figure over, you can see just what they packed for lunch.

Toy Story Land

Oooo! Alien Swirling Saucers get the main spot on this colorful ornament and the little green man at the controls seems to be having a great time. The land’s marquee is on display on the right ear, while Slinky of Slinky Dog Dash is hanging out on the left side. And finally, the iconic Pixar ball featured on the bottom.

Sleeping Beauty Castle (Pride Edition)

Sleeping Beauty Castle has received a new paint job! The regal home has all the colors of the rainbow on display, and multi-colored Mickey and Minnie are featured too.

Rainbow Disney Collection Mickey and Minnie Mouse Castle Ear Hat Ornament – 2020

Lightning McQueen and Mater have gathered their friends for a race through Radiator Springs! In addition to the four-wheeled pals, the ornament features checkered flags crossing at the top to display the attraction’s logo.

Don’t forget, several of these attractions can represent both Disneyland and Walt Disney World Resorts! Soarin’ Around the World Buzz Lightyear’s Astro Blasters “It’s a small world” Haunted Mansion Big Thunder Mountain Railroad Enchanted Tiki Room Space Mountain



Each ornament retails for $24.99 and is available now at Ye Olde Christmas Shoppe in Liberty Square at Magic Kingdom.

All Photos by Jeremiah Good