New and Back In Stock Merchandise at Magic Kingdom

It feels so good to be back at Walt Disney World and to have the opportunity to just walk around and shop. During our visit today we came across some back in stock and new-to Magic Kingdom merchandise that’s just so much fun! If you’ve made a reservation and are heading to the parks soon, you won’t want to pass up these delightful shirts and accessories! P.S. You can find select items on shopDisney too!

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

Disney T-Shirts

These character tees are as magical as the park itself! Whether you’re an avid Star Wars fan, prefer Disney’s animated classics, or just love the parks, you are sure to find a favorite shirt among this collection.

Character Tees each $36.99

Rainbow Disney Mickey Silhouette Tee $29.99

What is it about neon that’s so great? Is it the boldness? The brightness? Maybe it doesn’t matter at all, I just know that neon + anything Disney is a winning combination.

Finally, if you’re dressing up for the day but want to indulge your playful side you can’t go wrong with these button up shirts that celebrate the park and Mickey Mouse.

Disney Parks Button-Up Shirt $39.99

Rainbow Disney Button-Up Shirt $59.99

Disney Caps

We’re tipping our hats to Disney for these two memory triggering caps. Disney turned the clock WAY back with a vintage Ticket Book hat (good for one attraction in each land) and a retro 80s baseball cap that’s as wild as it is nostalgic.

Magic Kingdom Ticket Book Cap $27.99

Retro WDW Cap $27.99

MagicBand Snap Bracelets

Yes, these cute bracelets are still around and the Mickey Mouse and Olaf designs are back in stock.

MagicBand Snap Bracelet $29.99