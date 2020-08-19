Comic Review – “Star Wars: Bounty Hunters” #4

by | Aug 19, 2020 1:01 PM Pacific Time

Tags: , , , ,

The It’s A Mad Mad Mad Mad World-style hunt for Nakano Lash continues in Star Wars: Bounty Hunters #4, out today from Marvel Comics. Picking up from where we left off in June, Beilert Valance and T’onga have formed an uneasy alliance to track down the Nautolan woman who botched a bounty hunter team-up years ago on Corellia.

That incident evidently sparked a war between two gangs that has resulted in countless deaths ever since, including that of T’onga’s brother– which is her particular reason for seeking revenge on Lash. Valance has his own personal motivations for participating in the hunt, however, which we don’t discover until the end of this issue (fear not: I won’t spoil them in this review).

Meanwhile, Nakano Lash and her mysterious ward face off against other bounty hunters who have already tracked them down, Bossk reveals some key information to a shadowy figure, and the unlikely partnership of T’onga and Valance find themselves at odds with some unfriendly locals on the planet Ruusan (first mentioned in the Star Wars: The Clone Wars animated series).

But unlike T’onga and Valance, writer Ethan Sacks (Star Wars: Allegiance) and artist Paolo Villanelli (Star Wars: Lando – Double or Nothing) are making their association work. The staging and pacing of Star Wars: Bounty Hunters remain readable and engaging– enough so that even the less-familiar characters have been rendered interesting enough to carry their own subplots.

The last half-dozen pages of this issue are dedicated to Lash’s explanation for why she acted as she did on that mission so many years earlier, and the account certainly puts those actions in a new context– to the point where even her most dogged pursuers may reconsider their crusade. And the cliffhanger ending provides readers with a jumping-off point that ensures next month’s issue #5 will be jam-packed with action amid another confrontation between two fan-favorite characters. Will Nakano Lash successfully sway enough fellow bounty hunters to her cause, or will the promise of credits win out among this collection of the “Galaxy’s Deadliest”? We’ll have to wait five weeks to find out more.

Star Wars: Bounty Hunters #4 is available now wherever comic books are sold.

 
 
Read Related Articles

Disneyland Resort
Home
Plan Your Trip
DL Resort News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at the Resort
Tickets & Annual Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Disneyland Resort Project Tracker

Parks and More
Disneyland Park
Disney California Adventure
Downtown Disney

Places to Stay
Grand Californian Hotel
Disneyland Hotel
Paradise Pier Hotel

Special Events
Disneyland After Dark 
Food & Wine Festival
All Special Events

Walt Disney World
Home
Plan Your Trip
WDW News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at WDW
Tickets & Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Walt Disney World Project Tracker

Theme Parks
Magic Kingdom
EPCOT
Disney's Hollywood Studios
Animal Kingdom

Water Parks
Blizzard Beach
Typhoon Lagoon

Outside the Parks
Disney Springs
BoardWalk
Mini Golf
Recreation

Places to Stay
Disney Resorts & Campground
Swan Hotel by Starwood
Dolphin Hotel by Starwood
Disney Springs Resorts

Special Events
Epcot International Flower & Garden Festival
Disney After Hours
runDisney 
All Special Events

All Disney Parks
All Disney Park News
All Disney Park Project Tracker

Disneyland Paris Resort
All Disneyland Paris News
Disneyland Paris Live Wait Times
Disneyland Paris Project Tracker

Tokyo Disney Resort
All Tokyo Disney Resort News
Tokyo Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Tokyo Disney Resort Project Tracker

Disney Cruise Line
Disney Cruise Line News
Disney Cruise Line Project Tracker

Hong Kong Disneyland Resort
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort News
Hong Kong Disneyland Live Wait Times
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort Project Tracker

Shanghai Disney Resort
Shanghai Disney Resort News
Shanghai Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Shanghai Disney Resort Project Tracker

Other Disney Resort News
Disney's Aulani Resort
Disney Vacation Club

Universal Studios
Universal Studios Florida Live Wait Times
Islands of Adventure Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Hollywood Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Florida Resort News
Universal Studios Hollywood Resort News

SeaWorld
SeaWorld Orlando Live Wait Times
SeaWorld News

Other Theme Park News
Legoland Florida Resort
Knott's Berry Farm
Evermore Park

Movies
Movies Home
Movie News

On the Small Screen
Disney+
ABC TV 
Freeform
FX
Hulu
Disney Channel

Upcoming Movies
Mulan
The New Mutants
Black Widow

More Upcoming Movies

Recent Movies
Onward
The Call of the Wild
Downhill

Disney News
All Disney News
Disney Corporate News

More Stuff
Disney Games Played Online
Disney Quizzes
Reviews
Laughing Place Podcast
Who's The Bossk? Podcast
Laughing Place Press
Discussion Boards

More Disney
Star Wars
Marvel
Disney Theatrical
Disney Consumer Products
Disney Interactive
Disney Books
D23
ESPN

Subscribe
Join Our Email List

Follow
Facebook
YouTube
Twitter
Instagram
RSS Feed