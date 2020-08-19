Who’s the Bossk? – Episode 26: Dark Legends with Guest George Mann

Who’s the Bossk? – A Star Wars Podcast from Laughing Place #26: Dark Legends with Guest George Mann
Date: August 19th, 2020 (interview recorded August 10th)
Host Mike Celestino is joined by author George Mann to discuss his writing career and the short story collections “Star Wars: Myths & Fables” and “Star Wars: Dark Legends.”
