TV Review: “Love in the Time of Corona” (Freeform)

Richard Curtis’ Love, Actually showcased the love stories of ten couples interwoven through a 2-hour romantic comedy film. A variety of similar projects adopted a similar format in its wake, none able to top the film that started the trend. But the latest derivation, Freeform’s four-episode limited series Love in the Time of Corona, differentiates itself by getting a little too real to the times we’re in.

Do you want to see a show about the “Unprecedented times” we’re in? I didn’t really, but I did find Love in the Time of Corona to be a nice reminder that while we’re all going through something similar, we’re also leading very unique and different lives. Set somewhere between the start of the pandemic and the beginnings of the protests following the death of George Floyd.

James (Leslie Odom Jr., Hamilton) is a movie producer who hasn’t been home for lengthy periods of time with his wife Sade (Nicolette Robinson, The Affair) and their young daughter. Now under the same roof for an extended period of time, their relationship is put to the test when Sade decides she wants to have another child. On top of these challenges, James is feeling the full weight of the impact of the Black Lives Matter movement.

Nanda (L. Scott Caldwell, Lost) is James’ mother, who is greeting ready to celebrate her 50th wedding anniversary with her husband, who she video chats with every day from his rehab facility where he’s recovering from pneumonia. Her anniversary party is the thing that keeps her going, but she also gets some company when her other son loses his job and moves in with her.

Sarah (Rya Kihlstedt, Nashville) used to work with Nanda and an invitation to her 50th wedding anniversary serves as a reminder of something she’ll never have with Paul (Gil Bellows, Patriot). The married couple separated before the shutdown began, with Paul moving back in to keep up appearances for their dramatic teenage daughter (Ava Bellows, This Too Shall Pass), who they haven’t told yet.

Best friends Oscar (Tommy Dorfman, Love, Victor) and Elle (Rainey Qualley, Mad Men) are both navigating the world of online dating when Oscar drops a bomb that makes Elle question everything, saying that he thinks he’s attracted to women now. But as Elle begins to see her best friend as a potential love interest, their quarantine becomes extra tricky.

Ultimately, Love in the Time of Corona is a comedy that deals with some heavy themes relevant to the time we’re in. I didn’t think I wanted to see any scripted content about this moment in time for at least a decade, but Love in the Time of Corona is full of charm and leaves you wanting more after its short four-episode season. Creatively filmed at the homes of the cast, if this lasts much longer, we might get a follow-up season sooner than later.

I give Love in the Time of Corona 4 out of 5 burnt biscuits.

Love in the Time of Corona premieres Friday, August 22nd, on Freeform.