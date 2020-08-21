Disney+ Watch Guide August 21st-27th

by | Aug 21, 2020 7:52 AM Pacific Time

Tags: ,

This week on Disney+ includes the premiere of the Walt Disney Studios film, The One and Only Ivan. We’re celebrating in our Library Highlights section with a list of other live-action talking animal movies  streaming on Disney+. And the library gets bigger this week with the addition of the live-action adaptation of Disney’s Beauty and the Beast. Whatever you choose to stream this week, we hope it’s magical.

New Exclusives

The One and Only Ivan

“An adaptation of the award-winning book about one very special gorilla, Disney’s The One and Only Ivan is an unforgettable tale about the beauty of friendship, the power of visualization and the significance of the place one calls home. Ivan is a 400-pound silverback gorilla who shares a communal habitat in a suburban shopping mall with Stella the elephant, Bob the dog, and vario us other animals. He has few memories of the jungle where he was captured, but when a baby elephant named Ruby arrives, it touches something deep within him. Ruby is recently separated from her family in the wild, which causes him to question his life, where he comes from and where he ultimately wants to be. The heartwarming adventure, which comes to the screen in an impressive hybrid of live-action and CGI, is based on Katherine Applegate’s bestselling book, which won numerous awards upon its publication in 2013, including the Newbery Medal.”

Weird But True – “National Parks”

“To protect or enjoy? Hosts Carly and Charlie have two very different plans for the backyard and cannot come to an agreement. Carly thinks backyards are to be enjoyed, and Charlie thinks they should be protected. A visit with park rangers from Yellowstone National Park might just help settle Carly and Charlie’s debate.”

Muppets Now – “Sleep Mode”

“Scooter wakes up in horror to discover his all-nighters have finally gotten the best of him, and he has only 30 minutes to upload Muppets Now. With the clock ticking and his eyelids drooping, Scooter enlists Animal to help him stay awake. Dr. Bunsen Honeydew and his assistant, Beaker, conduct a series of vibrational experiments with the help of a lonely, outdated computer. The Swedish Chef uncovers the secrets of Spaghetti Carbonara when staring down his competitor, Giuseppe Losavio. Miss Piggy sits down with Aubrey Plaza to conduct a fabulous one-on-one interview. Later, she looks out for number one as she focuses on self-care with guests Linda Cardellini and Taye Diggs.”

One Day at Disney Shorts – “Heather Bartleson: Holiday Services”

“As Senior Facilities Coordinator for Holiday Services, Heather Bartleson helps bring the holiday spirit to Disney. From parks, resorts, cruise lines and more, Bartleson works year-round to ensure the Holiday Services Team has everything they need to create holiday themed environments that immerse guests and create magical holiday moments.”

New on Disney+

Beauty and the Beast

Disney’s 2017 live-action retelling of Beauty and the Beast includes the classic Alan Menkan and Howard Ashman songs from the animated classic along with a few new ones.

Back to the Titanic

This 2020 Nat Geo special documents the first dive down to the Titanic wreckage in 15 years for a new look at the decay and the future of the world’s most famous shipwreck.

Mars: One Day on the Red Planet

Explore the red planet through new satellite images to find out what it would be like to spend a day on Mars.

Library Highlights

Live-Action Talking Animal Movies

Celebrate the premiere of The One and Only Ivan by checking out these live-action talking animal movies on Disney+!

This Week’s Holidays

Every day’s a holiday and you can celebrate all of them on Disney+!

