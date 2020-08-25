Pluto 90th Anniversary Key and Key Pin Coming Soon to MerchPass on shopDisney

by | Aug 25, 2020 10:31 AM Pacific Time

A few years ago, Mickey and Minnie Mouse had their 90th birthdays and fans all over the world were ecstatic to celebrate the iconic duo. This year, Mickey’s longtime pal and trusty canine Pluto turns 90 years old!

shopDisney is honoring the playful pooch with a Limited Release Key and Key Pin available soon via MerchPass. But that’s not all, just this week, four new 90th anniversary items arrived on the site all dedicated to Pluto.

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

Pluto's 90th Anniversary Key & Key Pin

Starting on September 3rd, fans can enter MerchPass drawings for the chance to purchase the limited release Pluto 90th Anniversary Key & Key Pin. Winners will be notified by email on September 5th if selected. Winners will have through September 6th to purchase product(s) at designated price. Each household may only purchase 2 of the same product. Items Sold Separately. Available Online Only.

Pluto 90th Anniversary Merchandise

Cake Pin

Mickey’s best friend is honored with a three tiered cake pin that looks an awful lot like the icon himself!

Anniversary Plush

“Celebrate Pluto’s milestone anniversary with this fetching plush featuring golden sheen fur, collar, and commemorative patch.”

1 of 2

Spirit Jersey

Pluto has taken over the front of this trendy Spirit Jersey! The oversized shirt features a bold color blocking pattern on both sides and the canine’s name in big letters across the back.

1 of 2

Ornament

Pluto is bursting through a screen in his latest Legacy Sketchbook ornament. The back half shows the loyal companion in muted grey to indicate his early on-screen days when films were produced in black and white.

1 of 2

Face Mug

Ok, so this mug might not be a 90th anniversary collector’s piece, but it’s adorable nonetheless and it’s brand new to shopDisney!

 
 
