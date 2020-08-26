Comic Review – “Fantastic Four: Antithesis #1”

by | Aug 26, 2020 11:40 AM Pacific Time

Tags: , , , , , ,

When you think of Marvel’s most iconic and memorable characters, there isn’t a very long list that comes to mind before you think of the Fantastic Four. So when a new series featuring the van-favorite characters and a classic style, you can bet Marvel fans are going to be excited.

“Fantastic Four: Antithesis” is touted as “a new story from a classic era,” and that’s a perfect way to describe it. Writer Mark Waid and artist Neal Adams have transported fans back to the classic years of the Fantastic Four while still telling an exciting new story.

In true Fantastic Four fashion, Marvel’s first family moves from one crisis to another while trying to balance normal lives. The comic opens with the team dealing with the escape of the menacing ruler of the Negative Zone – Annihilus. While this is a major villain who has sent some major shockwaves throughout the Marvel Universe in the past, if a villain shows up in the first page of a Fantastic Four comic, you can bet he’s not the primary villain of the story.

After dispatching Annihilus, the story reintroduces the villain who has most plagued the Fantastic Four over the years – Reed Richards’ scientific curiosity. The distracted husband and father returns to his lab to tinker before Susan persuades him to step away from his work. For more evidence of this story taking place in a “classic era,” we see very young versions of Franklin and Valeria Richards.

The story truly begins in the final act of the first issue, when an alarm warns the family of an object falling from space. After combining their powers, they learn just what the object is and receive a grave message regarding yet another coming threat.

If you’re a fan of the Fantastic Four or even just a fan of Marvel Comics in general, there is almost no way you won’t enjoy this comic. “Fantastic Four: Antithesis #1” combine nostalgia with modern humor and beloved characters to create fantastic new-yet-familiar story.

It’s also a great introductory story. Without retelling their origin story, this first issue introduces the Fantastic Four right in their element and immediately gives readers a very good idea of what they’re all about. Sure, it’s very unlikely anyone who reads this isn’t already at least a little familiar with these characters, but just in case, this would be a great first comic to pick up.

This first issue does use a classic comic trope of revealing the death of a villain previously thought to be unbeatable at the hands of a mysterious new threat. While it’s overused these days, it feels very natural in the old school storytelling of this first issue and leaves readers wanting to know what’s coming next.

Overall, this is just an incredibly fun comic that perfectly presents some of Marvel’s most beloved characters. It’s a great look at some of Marvel’s history while still getting a brand new story with some exciting new elements.

“Fantastic Four: Antithesis #1” is available now.

 
 
Read Related Articles

Disneyland Resort
Home
Plan Your Trip
DL Resort News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at the Resort
Tickets & Annual Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Disneyland Resort Project Tracker

Parks and More
Disneyland Park
Disney California Adventure
Downtown Disney

Places to Stay
Grand Californian Hotel
Disneyland Hotel
Paradise Pier Hotel

Special Events
Disneyland After Dark 
Food & Wine Festival
All Special Events

Walt Disney World
Home
Plan Your Trip
WDW News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at WDW
Tickets & Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Walt Disney World Project Tracker

Theme Parks
Magic Kingdom
EPCOT
Disney's Hollywood Studios
Animal Kingdom

Water Parks
Blizzard Beach
Typhoon Lagoon

Outside the Parks
Disney Springs
BoardWalk
Mini Golf
Recreation

Places to Stay
Disney Resorts & Campground
Swan Hotel by Starwood
Dolphin Hotel by Starwood
Disney Springs Resorts

Special Events
Epcot International Flower & Garden Festival
Disney After Hours
runDisney 
All Special Events

All Disney Parks
All Disney Park News
All Disney Park Project Tracker

Disneyland Paris Resort
All Disneyland Paris News
Disneyland Paris Live Wait Times
Disneyland Paris Project Tracker

Tokyo Disney Resort
All Tokyo Disney Resort News
Tokyo Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Tokyo Disney Resort Project Tracker

Disney Cruise Line
Disney Cruise Line News
Disney Cruise Line Project Tracker

Hong Kong Disneyland Resort
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort News
Hong Kong Disneyland Live Wait Times
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort Project Tracker

Shanghai Disney Resort
Shanghai Disney Resort News
Shanghai Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Shanghai Disney Resort Project Tracker

Other Disney Resort News
Disney's Aulani Resort
Disney Vacation Club

Universal Studios
Universal Studios Florida Live Wait Times
Islands of Adventure Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Hollywood Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Florida Resort News
Universal Studios Hollywood Resort News

SeaWorld
SeaWorld Orlando Live Wait Times
SeaWorld News

Other Theme Park News
Legoland Florida Resort
Knott's Berry Farm
Evermore Park

Movies
Movies Home
Movie News

On the Small Screen
Disney+
ABC TV 
Freeform
FX
Hulu
Disney Channel

Upcoming Movies
Mulan
The New Mutants
Black Widow

More Upcoming Movies

Recent Movies
Onward
The Call of the Wild
Downhill

Disney News
All Disney News
Disney Corporate News

More Stuff
Disney Games Played Online
Disney Quizzes
Reviews
Laughing Place Podcast
Who's The Bossk? Podcast
Laughing Place Press
Discussion Boards

More Disney
Star Wars
Marvel
Disney Theatrical
Disney Consumer Products
Disney Interactive
Disney Books
D23
ESPN

Subscribe
Join Our Email List

Follow
Facebook
YouTube
Twitter
Instagram
RSS Feed