Soundtrack Review: “Phineas and Ferb the Movie: Candace Against the Universe”

by | Aug 28, 2020 3:35 PM Pacific Time

Tags: , , , ,

Phineas and Ferb the Movie: Candace Against the Universe is finally here and so is the soundtrack, too! With 33 magical minutes of new music, fans can take the fun of the film everywhere with 8 tracks from the story, some end credit bonuses, and 4 pieces of score by Danny Jacob. The music is as fun and lively as the film itself.

The album starts with the film’s opening track, “Such a Beautiful Day,” a fun catchy tune that sets the stage for everything that’s about to happen to Candace. Things get a little edgier on “The Universe is Against Me,” a rock ballad where Candace expels her frustration before getting abducted by aliens.

The music shifts to a Broadway-style on “Meet Our Leader,” a hilarious track that builds up anticipation in classic movie musical style. This is followed by a more traditional pop ballad about the plight of a platypus in “Unsung Hero.”

Dr. Doofenshmirtz sings a duet with Isabella on “Adulting,” a real finger snapper as they sing back-and-forth about who’s more responsible. Things get smoother on “Girls Day Out,” a more modern pop track that feels like it could’ve come off a Fifth Harmony album.

“This is Our Battle Song” has the same energy as “The Star Spangled Banner” but with lyrics designed to create a diversion in the most hilarious way. But my favorite song from the film is the finale, “Us Against the Universe.” It wraps up the emotional themes of the film but is also a pop/rock bop that will stay in your head long after the credits roll.

The first end credit song is the power ballad “Silhouettes,” a parody of the trend of repeating the plot of the movie as still silhouettes at the start of the end credits. “We’re Back” is another fun song that plays during the credits and the first song I’m aware of to mention Disney+.

Bonus tracks include “Space Adventure,” a parody of the original opening of Star Trek, “Chop Away at My Heart” from Milo Murphy’s Law, and “Step Into the Great Unknown,” a deleted song where Phineas and his friends debate going to space to save Candace.

The four score tracks by Danny Jacob are all high energy and lively, starting with the titular “Candace Against the Universe” where the film’s name is sung by a choir. The score tracks go by pretty quick and I wish there were more of them, but the emphasis is more on the songs from the film and this release sure does give you a lot of them.

Phineas & Ferb was always known for having really fun (and funny) music and the soundtrack to Candace Against the Universe is no exception. With most of the songs written by Dan Povenmire and Jeff “Swampy” Marsh, the stay true to the spirit of the show while giving fans something new, fresh, and catchy.

 
 
Read Related Articles

Disneyland Resort
Home
Plan Your Trip
DL Resort News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at the Resort
Tickets & Annual Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Disneyland Resort Project Tracker

Parks and More
Disneyland Park
Disney California Adventure
Downtown Disney

Places to Stay
Grand Californian Hotel
Disneyland Hotel
Paradise Pier Hotel

Special Events
Disneyland After Dark 
Food & Wine Festival
All Special Events

Walt Disney World
Home
Plan Your Trip
WDW News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at WDW
Tickets & Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Walt Disney World Project Tracker

Theme Parks
Magic Kingdom
EPCOT
Disney's Hollywood Studios
Animal Kingdom

Water Parks
Blizzard Beach
Typhoon Lagoon

Outside the Parks
Disney Springs
BoardWalk
Mini Golf
Recreation

Places to Stay
Disney Resorts & Campground
Swan Hotel by Starwood
Dolphin Hotel by Starwood
Disney Springs Resorts

Special Events
Epcot International Flower & Garden Festival
Disney After Hours
runDisney 
All Special Events

All Disney Parks
All Disney Park News
All Disney Park Project Tracker

Disneyland Paris Resort
All Disneyland Paris News
Disneyland Paris Live Wait Times
Disneyland Paris Project Tracker

Tokyo Disney Resort
All Tokyo Disney Resort News
Tokyo Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Tokyo Disney Resort Project Tracker

Disney Cruise Line
Disney Cruise Line News
Disney Cruise Line Project Tracker

Hong Kong Disneyland Resort
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort News
Hong Kong Disneyland Live Wait Times
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort Project Tracker

Shanghai Disney Resort
Shanghai Disney Resort News
Shanghai Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Shanghai Disney Resort Project Tracker

Other Disney Resort News
Disney's Aulani Resort
Disney Vacation Club

Universal Studios
Universal Studios Florida Live Wait Times
Islands of Adventure Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Hollywood Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Florida Resort News
Universal Studios Hollywood Resort News

SeaWorld
SeaWorld Orlando Live Wait Times
SeaWorld News

Other Theme Park News
Legoland Florida Resort
Knott's Berry Farm
Evermore Park

Movies
Movies Home
Movie News

On the Small Screen
Disney+
ABC TV 
Freeform
FX
Hulu
Disney Channel

Upcoming Movies
Mulan
The New Mutants
Black Widow

More Upcoming Movies

Recent Movies
Onward
The Call of the Wild
Downhill

Disney News
All Disney News
Disney Corporate News

More Stuff
Disney Games Played Online
Disney Quizzes
Reviews
Laughing Place Podcast
Who's The Bossk? Podcast
Laughing Place Press
Discussion Boards

More Disney
Star Wars
Marvel
Disney Theatrical
Disney Consumer Products
Disney Interactive
Disney Books
D23
ESPN

Subscribe
Join Our Email List

Follow
Facebook
YouTube
Twitter
Instagram
RSS Feed