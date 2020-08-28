Soundtrack Review: “Phineas and Ferb the Movie: Candace Against the Universe”

Phineas and Ferb the Movie: Candace Against the Universe is finally here and so is the soundtrack, too! With 33 magical minutes of new music, fans can take the fun of the film everywhere with 8 tracks from the story, some end credit bonuses, and 4 pieces of score by Danny Jacob. The music is as fun and lively as the film itself.

The album starts with the film’s opening track, “Such a Beautiful Day,” a fun catchy tune that sets the stage for everything that’s about to happen to Candace. Things get a little edgier on “The Universe is Against Me,” a rock ballad where Candace expels her frustration before getting abducted by aliens.

The music shifts to a Broadway-style on “Meet Our Leader,” a hilarious track that builds up anticipation in classic movie musical style. This is followed by a more traditional pop ballad about the plight of a platypus in “Unsung Hero.”

Dr. Doofenshmirtz sings a duet with Isabella on “Adulting,” a real finger snapper as they sing back-and-forth about who’s more responsible. Things get smoother on “Girls Day Out,” a more modern pop track that feels like it could’ve come off a Fifth Harmony album.

“This is Our Battle Song” has the same energy as “The Star Spangled Banner” but with lyrics designed to create a diversion in the most hilarious way. But my favorite song from the film is the finale, “Us Against the Universe.” It wraps up the emotional themes of the film but is also a pop/rock bop that will stay in your head long after the credits roll.

The first end credit song is the power ballad “Silhouettes,” a parody of the trend of repeating the plot of the movie as still silhouettes at the start of the end credits. “We’re Back” is another fun song that plays during the credits and the first song I’m aware of to mention Disney+.

Bonus tracks include “Space Adventure,” a parody of the original opening of Star Trek, “Chop Away at My Heart” from Milo Murphy’s Law, and “Step Into the Great Unknown,” a deleted song where Phineas and his friends debate going to space to save Candace.

The four score tracks by Danny Jacob are all high energy and lively, starting with the titular “Candace Against the Universe” where the film’s name is sung by a choir. The score tracks go by pretty quick and I wish there were more of them, but the emphasis is more on the songs from the film and this release sure does give you a lot of them.

Phineas & Ferb was always known for having really fun (and funny) music and the soundtrack to Candace Against the Universe is no exception. With most of the songs written by Dan Povenmire and Jeff “Swampy” Marsh, the stay true to the spirit of the show while giving fans something new, fresh, and catchy.