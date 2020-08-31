Latest Loungefly Designs Featuring Disney, Pixar, and Marvel Characters Arrive on shopDisney

If you’re in need of a new backpack or wallet, shopDisney and Loungefly have you covered! Several Disney, Pixar, and Marvel characters are stars of Loungefly’s latest colorful designs that will bring a bit of magic to your daily routine or much needed getaway.

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

Loungefly Disney Collection

These trendy styles are sure to put a smile on your face and add some personality to your everyday activities.

Magical Mice

Mickey shines in a pastel print that features all the colors of the rainbow.

1 of 3

The ever fashionable Minnie Mouse is never far from polka dots, and you can rock them too with these lovely accessories.

1 of 2

So Doggone Cute!

No matter where you journey, Goofy and Pluto are great companions for every adventure.

1 of 2

1 of 2

Darling Duck

Daisy looks like she’s hiding a good secret or surprise. There something secret

1 of 2

Animated Animals

One look at these accessories and you’ll wish you had pineapple floaties too! Stitch and Scrump are looking delightfully relaxed as they float over a stunning blue background. Aloha vacation time!

1 of 3

Pocahontas’ racoon pal Meeko stars on this backpack that accents his fuzzy body and love of cookies. His small paws even “hold” the zipper pulls on the front pouch!

Loungefly Pixar

If it’s laughter you’re after, then why not bring home one of these brightly colored Monsters Inc. backpacks?

Mighty Monsters

1 of 2

Loungefly Marvel

Fans of Marvel Comics and Movies will love the latest heroic designs that call out four individuals with super skills.

Brotherhood

1 of 4

Comic Icons