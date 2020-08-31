Starbucks’ Star Wars Themed “Been There” Mugs Back in Stock on shopDisney

Earlier this year, fans were teased with the upcoming arrival of Starbucks “Been There” mugs at Disney Parks. But these wouldn’t be just any old Starbucks mug, these would be themed to Star Wars! Now for the good news, three “Been There” mugs depicting locales from The Empire Strikes Back are back in stock on shopDisney. So clear some room in your kitchen cupboard for these cool ceramic mugs that focus on key planets and scenes from the best Star Wars film.

Starbucks “Been There” Star Wars Mugs

Let’s start at the beginning. The first mug shows the planet Hoth and features artwork of Darth Vader, Luke Skywalker, R2-D2, Tauntaun, AT-AT Walker, and more/

Next up, we head to Dagobah where Luke trains with a wise old Jedi master who teaches him how to hone his Force sensibilities. Designs include Yoda, Darth Vader, Luke Skywalker, R2-D2, and more

Finally, we see the gang on Bespin where tense interactions lead to some scary outcomes for our heroes. The mug features Darth Vader, Luke Skywalker, Chewbacca, R2-D2, Lando Calrissian, Han Solo (in carbonite), Boba Fett, Stormtrooper, and more.