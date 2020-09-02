TV Review: “Jade Eyed Leopard” (Nat Geo WILD)

Nat Geo WILD’s 10th annual Big Cat Week kicks off on Monday, September 7th, with the world premiere of a new documentary special, Jade Eyed Leopard. Meet Toto, a young Leopard whose name is Swahili for “Small.” Most leopards have yellow eyes, but jade eyed leopards are rare and in this special, viewers will get to see one go from a cub to a young adult over the course of an hour-long special.

Fig is a new mother leopard to a cub named Toto and both parent and child share a special genetic trait: beautiful jade green eyes. The special follows the mother as she imparts her wisdom and essential skills to daughter Toto, who goes from play pouncing to making her first kill. It’s a touching story of the circle of life set in the beautiful Maasai Mara National Reserve in Kenya.

The cinematography in Jade Eyed Leopard is astounding, with captivating shots of Fig and Toto’s deep green eyes. The shots of the savannah are so picturesque and clear that you’ll swear your TV became a window. But even better for these nocturnal hunters, the filmmakers use thermal-night-vision technology to capture their nighttime hunts. Rather than the old black and green blurry images of yesterday, viewers will get to see fine details in clear focus as Toto sneaks up on what she thinks is food, only to find a bloat of ferocious hippos.

The story is narrated by Jeremy Irons, the voice of Scar from Disney’s The Lion King, who adds a level of gravitas to the story that few narrators could ever match. Anyone who’s ever seen the animated classic will instantly feel a connection to the animated pridelands while watching this story unfold, set in a location that inspired Simba’s animated kingdom. Guests who have visited Disney’s Animal Kingdom theme park will also spot a few animals that are featured on Kilimanjaro Safaris, including the birth of a baby Thomson’s Gazelle.

Jade Eyed Leopard is a perfect way to kick off Big Cat Week on Nat Geo WILD! There are a few scenes with dead animals, but nothing in this special is truly violent or scary for younger viewers. Best of all, it’s entertaining, educational, and fun for the whole family.

I give Jade Eyed Leopard 5 out of 5 nursing baby warthogs.

Jade Eyed Leopard premieres Monday, September 7th, at 8/7c on Nat Geo WILD!