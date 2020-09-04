Disney+ Watch Guide: September 4th-10th

by | Sep 4, 2020 8:49 AM Pacific Time

Tags: ,

Disney+ tests the waters with their first Premier Access release, Mulan, available exclusively to Disney+ subscribers for a one-time fee of $29.99. This week also includes the launch of a new original series from Jim Henson Productions, Earth to Ned. The library gets bigger with the classic Donald Duck short Trick or Treat, Marvel’s The Wolverine, both sequels to The Mighty Ducks, and more. Whatever you choose to stream this week, we hope it’s magical.

New Exclusives

Mulan (Premier Access for $29.99)

“Acclaimed filmmaker Niki Caro brings the epic tale of China’s legendary warrior to life in Disney’s Mulan, in which a fearless young woman risks everything out of love for her family and her country to become one of the greatest warriors China has ever known. When the Emperor of China issues a decree that one man per family must serve in the Imperial Army to defend the country from Northern invaders, Hua Mulan, the eldest daughter of an honored warrior, steps in to take the place of her ailing father. Masquerading as a man, Hua Jun, she is tested every step of the way and must harness her inner-strength and embrace her true potential. It is an epic journey that will transform her into an honored warrior and earn her the respect of a grateful nation…and a proud father.”

Earth to Ned – Episodes 1-10

“From the Jim Henson Company comes a late-night talk show hosted by alien commander Ned and his lieutenant Cornelius, who call off the invasion of Earth after they fall in love with human culture. Broadcasting from the bridge of their spaceship, hidden deep underground, Ned and Cornelius interview Earth’s greatest resource, celebrities. With the help of the ship’s artificial intelligence, BETI, and the destructive CLODs, Ned must keep his show a secret from his home planet or suffer the wrath of the Admiral of the Galactic Fleet.”

Weird But True – “Germs”

“Hosts Carly and Charlie are nominated for a Daytime Crafty Award! The awards ceremony is just around the corner, and Casey is helping them with their costumes…until she comes down with a cold! To avoid getting sick from the germs Casey is spreading throughout HQ, Carly and Charlie must understand all there is to know about germs. They head to Germfree Laboratories and Mushroom Mountain to examine good hygiene and health practices.”

Muppets Now – “Socialized”

“Muppets Now social media intern, Robin The Frog, makes Scooter co-moderator of the social media accounts. Scooter attempts to carry out this week’s upload amidst a flood of alerts, requests, and notifications. Dr. Bunsen Honeydew and his assistant, Beaker, receive legal lectures and accidental assistance from Muppet attorney, Joe The Legal Weasel. The Swedish Chef faces his competitor, Marina Michelson, to prove his family recipe makes the most magnificent meatball. Fozzie Bear talks shop with fellow comedian Seth Rogen, while babysitting some bad babies. Linda Cardellini and Taye Diggs indulge Miss Piggy more than usual for this installment of Lifestyle with Miss Piggy.”

Pixar in Real Life – “Coco: Abuelita Says No Music”

“Abuelita shakes her chancla at the street performers in Washington Square Park and asks real New Yorkers to help her find her grandson. She eventually finds Miguel playing guitar, and he begs her to let him play just one song. The other street performers join in, creating a performance so delightful that even Abuelita can’t help but clap along.”

One Day at Disney Shorts – “Alice Taylor: Studiolab”

“Alice Taylor experiments with new storytelling mediums through Disney’s StudioLAB. From drones to augmented reality, Taylor uses innovation and emerging technologies to continue pushing the boundaries by which content can be created and shared with people around the world.”

New on Disney+

Trick or Treat

Huey, Duey, and Louie get back at Uncle Donald for his mean Halloween tricks with a little help from Witch Hazel in this classic Disney short.

ABC 2020 Special: Chadwick Boseman – A Tribute for a King

Celebrate the life of Chadwick Boseman with this recent ABC special now available in the “Extras” section of Black Panther.

The Wolverine

Logan sets out on his own adventure in Japan in the 2013 spin-off film from the 20th Century Studios X-Men franchise.

D2: The Mighty Ducks

The Ducks become Team U.S.A. in this successful sequel to The Mighty Ducks.

D3: The Mighty Ducks

When the Ducks receive scholarships to Eden Hall, they learn the hard way that once a duck, always a duck.

Never Been Kissed

Drew Barrymore stars as a geeky reporter who gets a second chance at her teenage years when she’s given an assignment to pretend to be a teenager again and goes back to high school.

Strange Magic

Lucasfilm’s animated jukebox musical fairytale puts a George Lucas spin on William Shakespeare’s A Midsummer Night’s Dream.

Marvel Super Hero Adventures (s4)

Spider-Man teaches kids about his marvelous super pals in this short animated series for kids.

Library Highlights

20th Anniversary – Teacher’s Pet

This hilarious “Disney’s One Saturday Morning” animated series starred Nathan Lane as a dog who disguises himself as a boy and goes to school. Premiered September 9th, 2000.

20th Anniversary – The Other Me

Andy Lawrence accidentally cloned himself in this Disney Channel Original Movie that made its debut on September 8th, 2000.

5th Anniversary – Guardians of the Galaxy (Animated Series)

Disney XD transformed the Marvel Comics into a hit animated series that ran for three seasons, premiering on September 5th, 2015.

This Week’s Holidays

Every day’s a holiday and you can celebrate all of them on Disney+!

Sign up for Disney+ or the Disney Streaming Bundle (Disney+, ESPN+, and ad-supported Hulu) now
 
 
Read Related Articles

Disneyland Resort
Home
Plan Your Trip
DL Resort News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at the Resort
Tickets & Annual Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Disneyland Resort Project Tracker

Parks and More
Disneyland Park
Disney California Adventure
Downtown Disney

Places to Stay
Grand Californian Hotel
Disneyland Hotel
Paradise Pier Hotel

Special Events
Disneyland After Dark 
Food & Wine Festival
All Special Events

Walt Disney World
Home
Plan Your Trip
WDW News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at WDW
Tickets & Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Walt Disney World Project Tracker

Theme Parks
Magic Kingdom
EPCOT
Disney's Hollywood Studios
Animal Kingdom

Water Parks
Blizzard Beach
Typhoon Lagoon

Outside the Parks
Disney Springs
BoardWalk
Mini Golf
Recreation

Places to Stay
Disney Resorts & Campground
Swan Hotel by Starwood
Dolphin Hotel by Starwood
Disney Springs Resorts

Special Events
Epcot International Flower & Garden Festival
Disney After Hours
runDisney 
All Special Events

All Disney Parks
All Disney Park News
All Disney Park Project Tracker

Disneyland Paris Resort
All Disneyland Paris News
Disneyland Paris Live Wait Times
Disneyland Paris Project Tracker

Tokyo Disney Resort
All Tokyo Disney Resort News
Tokyo Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Tokyo Disney Resort Project Tracker

Disney Cruise Line
Disney Cruise Line News
Disney Cruise Line Project Tracker

Hong Kong Disneyland Resort
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort News
Hong Kong Disneyland Live Wait Times
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort Project Tracker

Shanghai Disney Resort
Shanghai Disney Resort News
Shanghai Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Shanghai Disney Resort Project Tracker

Other Disney Resort News
Disney's Aulani Resort
Disney Vacation Club

Universal Studios
Universal Studios Florida Live Wait Times
Islands of Adventure Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Hollywood Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Florida Resort News
Universal Studios Hollywood Resort News

SeaWorld
SeaWorld Orlando Live Wait Times
SeaWorld News

Other Theme Park News
Legoland Florida Resort
Knott's Berry Farm
Evermore Park

Movies
Movies Home
Movie News

On the Small Screen
Disney+
ABC TV 
Freeform
FX
Hulu
Disney Channel

Upcoming Movies
Mulan
The New Mutants
Black Widow

More Upcoming Movies

Recent Movies
Onward
The Call of the Wild
Downhill

Disney News
All Disney News
Disney Corporate News

More Stuff
Disney Games Played Online
Disney Quizzes
Reviews
Laughing Place Podcast
Who's The Bossk? Podcast
Laughing Place Press
Discussion Boards

More Disney
Star Wars
Marvel
Disney Theatrical
Disney Consumer Products
Disney Interactive
Disney Books
D23
ESPN

Subscribe
Join Our Email List

Follow
Facebook
YouTube
Twitter
Instagram
RSS Feed