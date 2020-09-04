Disney+ Watch Guide: September 4th-10th

Disney+ tests the waters with their first Premier Access release, Mulan, available exclusively to Disney+ subscribers for a one-time fee of $29.99. This week also includes the launch of a new original series from Jim Henson Productions, Earth to Ned. The library gets bigger with the classic Donald Duck short Trick or Treat, Marvel’s The Wolverine, both sequels to The Mighty Ducks, and more. Whatever you choose to stream this week, we hope it’s magical.

New Exclusives

Mulan (Premier Access for $29.99)

“Acclaimed filmmaker Niki Caro brings the epic tale of China’s legendary warrior to life in Disney’s Mulan, in which a fearless young woman risks everything out of love for her family and her country to become one of the greatest warriors China has ever known. When the Emperor of China issues a decree that one man per family must serve in the Imperial Army to defend the country from Northern invaders, Hua Mulan, the eldest daughter of an honored warrior, steps in to take the place of her ailing father. Masquerading as a man, Hua Jun, she is tested every step of the way and must harness her inner-strength and embrace her true potential. It is an epic journey that will transform her into an honored warrior and earn her the respect of a grateful nation…and a proud father.”

Earth to Ned – Episodes 1-10

“From the Jim Henson Company comes a late-night talk show hosted by alien commander Ned and his lieutenant Cornelius, who call off the invasion of Earth after they fall in love with human culture. Broadcasting from the bridge of their spaceship, hidden deep underground, Ned and Cornelius interview Earth’s greatest resource, celebrities. With the help of the ship’s artificial intelligence, BETI, and the destructive CLODs, Ned must keep his show a secret from his home planet or suffer the wrath of the Admiral of the Galactic Fleet.”

“Hosts Carly and Charlie are nominated for a Daytime Crafty Award! The awards ceremony is just around the corner, and Casey is helping them with their costumes…until she comes down with a cold! To avoid getting sick from the germs Casey is spreading throughout HQ, Carly and Charlie must understand all there is to know about germs. They head to Germfree Laboratories and Mushroom Mountain to examine good hygiene and health practices.”

“Muppets Now social media intern, Robin The Frog, makes Scooter co-moderator of the social media accounts. Scooter attempts to carry out this week’s upload amidst a flood of alerts, requests, and notifications. Dr. Bunsen Honeydew and his assistant, Beaker, receive legal lectures and accidental assistance from Muppet attorney, Joe The Legal Weasel. The Swedish Chef faces his competitor, Marina Michelson, to prove his family recipe makes the most magnificent meatball. Fozzie Bear talks shop with fellow comedian Seth Rogen, while babysitting some bad babies. Linda Cardellini and Taye Diggs indulge Miss Piggy more than usual for this installment of Lifestyle with Miss Piggy.”

Pixar in Real Life – “Coco: Abuelita Says No Music”

“Abuelita shakes her chancla at the street performers in Washington Square Park and asks real New Yorkers to help her find her grandson. She eventually finds Miguel playing guitar, and he begs her to let him play just one song. The other street performers join in, creating a performance so delightful that even Abuelita can’t help but clap along.”

“Alice Taylor experiments with new storytelling mediums through Disney’s StudioLAB. From drones to augmented reality, Taylor uses innovation and emerging technologies to continue pushing the boundaries by which content can be created and shared with people around the world.”

New on Disney+

Huey, Duey, and Louie get back at Uncle Donald for his mean Halloween tricks with a little help from Witch Hazel in this classic Disney short.

Celebrate the life of Chadwick Boseman with this recent ABC special now available in the “Extras” section of Black Panther.

Logan sets out on his own adventure in Japan in the 2013 spin-off film from the 20th Century Studios X-Men franchise.

The Ducks become Team U.S.A. in this successful sequel to The Mighty Ducks.

When the Ducks receive scholarships to Eden Hall, they learn the hard way that once a duck, always a duck.

Drew Barrymore stars as a geeky reporter who gets a second chance at her teenage years when she’s given an assignment to pretend to be a teenager again and goes back to high school.

Lucasfilm’s animated jukebox musical fairytale puts a George Lucas spin on William Shakespeare’s A Midsummer Night’s Dream.

Spider-Man teaches kids about his marvelous super pals in this short animated series for kids.

Library Highlights

20th Anniversary – Teacher’s Pet

This hilarious “Disney’s One Saturday Morning” animated series starred Nathan Lane as a dog who disguises himself as a boy and goes to school. Premiered September 9th, 2000.

20th Anniversary – The Other Me

Andy Lawrence accidentally cloned himself in this Disney Channel Original Movie that made its debut on September 8th, 2000.

Disney XD transformed the Marvel Comics into a hit animated series that ran for three seasons, premiering on September 5th, 2015.

This Week’s Holidays

Every day’s a holiday and you can celebrate all of them on Disney+!

