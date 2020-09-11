Disney+ Watch Guide: September 11th-17th

This may be the slowest week of new content on Disney+ since the service launched, but there’s no shortage of things to watch. In addition to the newly added Christopher Robin, this week is also a celebration of the 35th anniversary of the Disney Afternoon! Adventures of the Gummi Bears celebrates 35 years of fun in Gummi Glen and we’ve included a list of all of the Disney Afternoon shows now streaming to help you celebrate. Whatever you choose to stream this week, we hope it’s magical.

New Exclusives

“This year Carly and Charlie’s work is the main attraction at an art gala! This year’s gala focuses on photography, but the duo is not as skilled in this artform. They head to Berkeley to learn from one of the best – National Geographic photographer Anand Varma! Their idea to combine paper art with photography makes their creation the hit of the show!”

One Day at Disney Shorts – “Amanda Lauder: Chef Chocolatier”

“Fulfilling a childhood dream, Amanda Lauder is the Chef Chocolatier for The Ganachery at Disney Springs. For Amanda, it’s a daily goal to create a delicious dessert that is both a tasty treat and a memorable experience for each guest. S’mores, ganache squares and chocolate lollipops are all on the menu as Amanda takes us into The Ganachery’s bustling kitchen.”

New on Disney+

The Hundred Acre Wood comes to life in this live-action 2018 family film starring Ewan McGregor as the grown up boy with his bear.

Library Highlights

65th Anniversary – True Life Adventures: The African Lion

Walt Disney brought the world groundbreaking footage of the lives of wild lions when this True-Life Adventures film was released on September 14th, 1955.

35th Anniversary – Adventures of the Gummi Bears

The Disney Afternoon’s first original series debuted on September 24th, 1985 with this classic animated series. You can enjoy these other classic Disney Afternoon series on Disney+, too!

This Week’s Holidays

Every day’s a holiday and you can celebrate all of them on Disney+!

