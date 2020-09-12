Book Review: “Malina’s Jam” (Walt Disney Animation Studios Artist Showcase)

by | Sep 12, 2020 7:53 AM Pacific Time

Tags: , , ,

The newest entry in the Walt Disney Animation Studios Artist Showcase book series from Disney Press is a charming story about friendship and community. Malina’s Jam is a picture book from character animator Svetla Radivoeva, who has lent her talents to recent hits like Frozen, Moana, Zootopia, and Frozen 2. Whether you’re an animation fan or a parent looking for something new in your bedtime rotation, Malina’s Jam is a winner.

Malina is a painfully shy hedgehog who spends her days tending to her raspberry farm and her nights enjoying a hot cup of tea and a good book. She’s too shy to talk to her animal neighbors, but when she receives compliments on her raspberry jam jars, she starts to open up, giving the jars away as gifts. But when she goes too far and accidentally gives away all of her jam, she learns the true meaning of the word “Community.”

There are several great themes that parents can use to talk to their kids about after the story is over. The first is about being shy or making friends. Having something to share is an easy ice breaker and kids will see Malina go from the most introverted hedgehog ever to the center of attention. It’s also a story about neighbors helping neighbors or friends helping friends. Once Malina becomes part of her community, when she ends up having a time of need, everyone is there for her like she was there for them.

The artistry of the illustrations is so whimsical and charming. Malina’s world is full of warm earth tones that make you feel like the book is radiating warmth and life. The animals are anthropomorphic, but their clothes and houses feel like an extension of nature, with colors inside that reflect the world outside. The most colorful part of the book are the jam jars and Malina’s blushing cheeks.

The book comes with a few extras, First, there’s a recipe to make Malina’s Raspberry Jam with two portion sizes: one for hedgehogs and one for bears (or humans). The second is an “Author’s Note” section where Svetla Radivoeva shares how her childhood love of Disney’s Beauty and the Beast led to her pursuing animation as a career and moving from Bulgaria to Burbank to live her dream. This section in particular is what is so nice about the Walt Disney Animation Studios Artist Showcase. It lets fans get to know the artists making the modern classics at Disney, but it can also help inspire kids to pursue their dreams by learning more about the artists behind these books.

Malina’s Jam is lovely and lovable. The book feels like an Olaf-style warm hug, perfect for a cozy fall day. The bonus jam recipe activity makes this a great book for parents trying to entertain kids at home during these strange times and it also gives them the rare chance to meet the author through her illustrated epilogue.

 
 
Read Related Articles

Disneyland Resort
Home
Plan Your Trip
DL Resort News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at the Resort
Tickets & Annual Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Disneyland Resort Project Tracker

Parks and More
Disneyland Park
Disney California Adventure
Downtown Disney

Places to Stay
Grand Californian Hotel
Disneyland Hotel
Paradise Pier Hotel

Special Events
Disneyland After Dark 
Food & Wine Festival
All Special Events

Walt Disney World
Home
Plan Your Trip
WDW News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at WDW
Tickets & Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Walt Disney World Project Tracker

Theme Parks
Magic Kingdom
EPCOT
Disney's Hollywood Studios
Animal Kingdom

Water Parks
Blizzard Beach
Typhoon Lagoon

Outside the Parks
Disney Springs
BoardWalk
Mini Golf
Recreation

Places to Stay
Disney Resorts & Campground
Swan Hotel by Starwood
Dolphin Hotel by Starwood
Disney Springs Resorts

Special Events
Epcot International Flower & Garden Festival
Disney After Hours
runDisney 
All Special Events

All Disney Parks
All Disney Park News
All Disney Park Project Tracker

Disneyland Paris Resort
All Disneyland Paris News
Disneyland Paris Live Wait Times
Disneyland Paris Project Tracker

Tokyo Disney Resort
All Tokyo Disney Resort News
Tokyo Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Tokyo Disney Resort Project Tracker

Disney Cruise Line
Disney Cruise Line News
Disney Cruise Line Project Tracker

Hong Kong Disneyland Resort
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort News
Hong Kong Disneyland Live Wait Times
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort Project Tracker

Shanghai Disney Resort
Shanghai Disney Resort News
Shanghai Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Shanghai Disney Resort Project Tracker

Other Disney Resort News
Disney's Aulani Resort
Disney Vacation Club

Universal Studios
Universal Studios Florida Live Wait Times
Islands of Adventure Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Hollywood Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Florida Resort News
Universal Studios Hollywood Resort News

SeaWorld
SeaWorld Orlando Live Wait Times
SeaWorld News

Other Theme Park News
Legoland Florida Resort
Knott's Berry Farm
Evermore Park

Movies
Movies Home
Movie News

On the Small Screen
Disney+
ABC TV 
Freeform
FX
Hulu
Disney Channel

Upcoming Movies
Mulan
The New Mutants
Black Widow

More Upcoming Movies

Recent Movies
Onward
The Call of the Wild
Downhill

Disney News
All Disney News
Disney Corporate News

More Stuff
Disney Games Played Online
Disney Quizzes
Reviews
Laughing Place Podcast
Who's The Bossk? Podcast
Laughing Place Press
Discussion Boards

More Disney
Star Wars
Marvel
Disney Theatrical
Disney Consumer Products
Disney Interactive
Disney Books
D23
ESPN

Subscribe
Join Our Email List

Follow
Facebook
YouTube
Twitter
Instagram
RSS Feed