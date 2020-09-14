Hey, Howdy Hey! shopDisney Celebrates 25 Years of “Toy Story” with New Anniversary Merchandise

Not to make you feel old, but can you believe it’s been 25 years since Pixar’s Toy Story first entered our lives and helped revolutionize the way computer animated films are made? The heartwarming story about a group of toys and their human child Andy, encouraged imaginative play and forever changed the way we think about our precious inanimate objects. Now, shopDisney is celebrating the milestone anniversary with a new collection of attire and collectibles that’s sure to please kids and kids at heart.

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

Toy Story 25th Anniversary Collection

Spirit Jerseys

1 of 3

1 of 3

Denim Jackets

1 of 6

Toys and Collectibles

Anniversary Collectibles

1 of 4

More Toy Story Merchandise

Kids Clothing

Sketchbook Ornaments

1 of 3

Bath Set

Holiday Forky

Alien Remix Collection