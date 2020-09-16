Decadent Halloween Treats Arrive at Disney Springs

by | Sep 16, 2020 6:42 PM Pacific Time

Tags: , , , ,

Halloween is in full swing at Walt Disney World even at Disney Springs! Some ghoulish delights have arrived around the shopping and entertainment district and of course we had to snap some pictures! Let’s take a look.

The Ganachery

If you are craving something ooey gooey and chocolatey, you’ll definitely want to visit The Ganachery. Located at The Landing, this chocolate haven is full of delicious, rich treats that are almost too beautiful to eat.

Minnie Mouse Frankenstein Piñata

Minnie Mouse has had a monstrous makeover inspired by Frankenstein’s monster—complete with a stitch on her head and bolts on her neck! She’s still sporting a purple polka dot bow, and is surrounded by a base of sprinkles. The piñata is made of 65% dark chocolate and is filled with marshmallow treats.  You can bring one of these beauties home for $28.

Housemade S’mores

If the piñata doesn’t strike your fancy, be sure to check out the S’mores! Housemade marshmallows are toasted to a delicious golden brown, smothered in dark chocolate, then finally sandwiched between two crackers that are made right in the store! To add the final flourish, powdered sugar is dusted on the top in the shape of Mickey’s head. Share them or don’t. You can purchase these for $8.50 each.

AristoCrêpes

At AristoCrêpes in the Marketplace guests can enjoy some sweet, but spooky adult beverage called The Bug Juice or dig into a dirt and worms sundae served in an Oogie Boogie container.

The Bug Juice

Slurp up this creepy drink that mixes Absolut Vodka, Midori, Chambord, Bols Blue Curacao, Sweet and Sour, and Cranberry Juice and topped with Gummy Worms. $14.00 plus tax.

Oogie Boogie Worms in Dirt Sundae

This sweet treat is made with ice cream (your choice for the flavor) and is topped with chocolate cookie dust, gummy worms, and whip cream. But the best part might be that all this goodness is served in an Oogie Boogie container that’s yours to keep! The sundae is available for $16.99 plus tax.

All Photos by Jeremiah Good.

Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Walt Disney World travel planning
 
 
Read Related Articles

Disneyland Resort
Home
Plan Your Trip
DL Resort News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at the Resort
Tickets & Annual Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Disneyland Resort Project Tracker

Parks and More
Disneyland Park
Disney California Adventure
Downtown Disney

Places to Stay
Grand Californian Hotel
Disneyland Hotel
Paradise Pier Hotel

Special Events
Disneyland After Dark 
Food & Wine Festival
All Special Events

Walt Disney World
Home
Plan Your Trip
WDW News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at WDW
Tickets & Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Walt Disney World Project Tracker

Theme Parks
Magic Kingdom
EPCOT
Disney's Hollywood Studios
Animal Kingdom

Water Parks
Blizzard Beach
Typhoon Lagoon

Outside the Parks
Disney Springs
BoardWalk
Mini Golf
Recreation

Places to Stay
Disney Resorts & Campground
Swan Hotel by Starwood
Dolphin Hotel by Starwood
Disney Springs Resorts

Special Events
Epcot International Flower & Garden Festival
Disney After Hours
runDisney 
All Special Events

All Disney Parks
All Disney Park News
All Disney Park Project Tracker

Disneyland Paris Resort
All Disneyland Paris News
Disneyland Paris Live Wait Times
Disneyland Paris Project Tracker

Tokyo Disney Resort
All Tokyo Disney Resort News
Tokyo Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Tokyo Disney Resort Project Tracker

Disney Cruise Line
Disney Cruise Line News
Disney Cruise Line Project Tracker

Hong Kong Disneyland Resort
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort News
Hong Kong Disneyland Live Wait Times
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort Project Tracker

Shanghai Disney Resort
Shanghai Disney Resort News
Shanghai Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Shanghai Disney Resort Project Tracker

Other Disney Resort News
Disney's Aulani Resort
Disney Vacation Club

Universal Studios
Universal Studios Florida Live Wait Times
Islands of Adventure Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Hollywood Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Florida Resort News
Universal Studios Hollywood Resort News

SeaWorld
SeaWorld Orlando Live Wait Times
SeaWorld News

Other Theme Park News
Legoland Florida Resort
Knott's Berry Farm
Evermore Park

Movies
Movies Home
Movie News

On the Small Screen
Disney+
ABC TV 
Freeform
FX
Hulu
Disney Channel

Upcoming Movies
Mulan
The New Mutants
Black Widow

More Upcoming Movies

Recent Movies
Onward
The Call of the Wild
Downhill

Disney News
All Disney News
Disney Corporate News

More Stuff
Disney Games Played Online
Disney Quizzes
Reviews
Laughing Place Podcast
Who's The Bossk? Podcast
Laughing Place Press
Discussion Boards

More Disney
Star Wars
Marvel
Disney Theatrical
Disney Consumer Products
Disney Interactive
Disney Books
D23
ESPN

Subscribe
Join Our Email List

Follow
Facebook
YouTube
Twitter
Instagram
RSS Feed