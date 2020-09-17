Hasbro Disney Princess Comfy Squad Comfy Castle Now Available Exclusively on Amazon

The Disney Princesses are having the time of their lives hanging out together in their new comfy Castle! Hasbro has just released a two-level castle that’s perfectly sized for Disney Princess Comfy Squad fashion dolls, and it's available exclusively on Amazon. The Castle set includes furniture and accessories to enhance your child’s imaginative playtime. Dolls are sold separately.

Disney Princess Comfy Squad Comfy Castle

In Ralph Breaks the Internet, Vanellope winds up meeting all of the Disney Princesses and teaches them to let their hair down and get comfy! Now Hasbro is taking things to the next level with its Disney Princess Comfy Squad Comfy Castle. This doll house stands over 32” tall, includes furniture and accessories, and has a lot of fun details such as a balcony, a built-in table, double doors, and more. Dolls not included.

Important Details: