Disney+ Watch Guide: September 18th-24th

It’s a packed week on Disney+ with tons of new library additions including a few 20th Century Studios favorites like Bend It Like Beckham and Ever After: A Cinderella Story. Disney has also premiered their brand-new series produced by LeBron James & Maverick Carter, Becoming, which tells the life stories of famous and inspiring individuals. Whatever you choose to stream this week, we hope it’s magical.

New Exclusives

Becoming – Episodes 1-10

“From Executive Producers LeBron James & Maverick Carter, Becoming chronicles the inspirational life stories of world-class entertainers, musicians and athletes. Each episode follows a different celebrity back to their hometown as they revisit memorable locations that were central to their upbringing. Family members, coaches, teachers, mentors, and close friends share significant, personal memories of the subjects before they hit it big. These rarely heard stories provide an intimate look into the central moments in each star’s journey towards becoming who they are today.”

“It’s Crafty Camper Career Week, and Carly is so excited. All campers are paired with a professional in their respective field, and Carly’s assignment is to shadow a train engineer. After her grandfather organizes a visit to Steamtown Pennsylvania, Carly becomes inspired to improve trains in the future.”

One Day at Disney Shorts – “Dr. Natalie Mylniczenko: Veterinarian”

“Discover Walt Disney World Resort Veterinarian Dr. Natalie Mylniczenko’s creative approach to animal care. From performing rhinoceros check-ups at Disney’s Animal Kingdom Park to traveling abroad for environmental work with endangered gorillas, this animal lover is dedicated to ensuring the survival of our world’s most vulnerable species.”

New on Disney+

Kiera Knightley’s career took off after co-starring in this film about two girls who dream of a career in professional soccer.

Drew Barrymore stars as Danielle in this realistic retelling of the story we all know as “Cinderella.”

This documentary film produced by Roy O. Disney follows fifteen young sailors participating in the Transpac Yacht Race.

The Wrather’s answer more of their fan’s questions in second season of this Disney Channel comedy.

This six-episode National Geographic series showcases some of Europe’s most awe-inspiring wonders from the air.

National Geographic Explorers are the first to enter an ancient burial parlor in this documentary series.

This documentary chronicles the fire at Notre-Dame Cathedral that took place on April 15th, 2019.

A curse trapped famous fairytale characters in the town of Storybrooke in this ABC fantasy drama series.

The second and third season joins the first on Disney+ with English subtitles.

Every episode of Disney Channel Latin America’s hit telenovela is now streaming on Disney+.

The 9th session of National Geographic’s gripping series about fisherman in Massachusetts joins the rest of the series.

Library Highlights

20th Anniversary – The Little Mermaid II: Return to the Sea

Disney Toon Studios’ sequel to The Little Mermaid splashed onto home video on September 19, 2000 and introduced the world to Ariel’s daughter Melody, a human who dreams of life in the sea.

Inspired by the Marvel Comics series, this Disney XD animated series ran for two seasons and premiered on September 22, 2010.

This Week’s Holidays

Every day’s a holiday and you can celebrate all of them on Disney+!

Disney+ Disney Streaming Bundle Sign up foror the(Disney+, ESPN+, and ad-supported Hulu) now