Disney+ Watch Guide: September 18th-24th

It’s a packed week on Disney+ with tons of new library additions including a few 20th Century Studios favorites like Bend It Like Beckham and Ever After: A Cinderella Story. Disney has also premiered their brand-new series produced by LeBron James & Maverick Carter, Becoming, which tells the life stories of famous and inspiring individuals. Whatever you choose to stream this week, we hope it’s magical.
New Exclusives
Becoming – Episodes 1-10
“From Executive Producers LeBron James & Maverick Carter, Becoming chronicles the inspirational life stories of world-class entertainers, musicians and athletes. Each episode follows a different celebrity back to their hometown as they revisit memorable locations that were central to their upbringing. Family members, coaches, teachers, mentors, and close friends share significant, personal memories of the subjects before they hit it big. These rarely heard stories provide an intimate look into the central moments in each star’s journey towards becoming who they are today.”
Weird But True – “Trains”
“It’s Crafty Camper Career Week, and Carly is so excited. All campers are paired with a professional in their respective field, and Carly’s assignment is to shadow a train engineer. After her grandfather organizes a visit to Steamtown Pennsylvania, Carly becomes inspired to improve trains in the future.”
One Day at Disney Shorts – “Dr. Natalie Mylniczenko: Veterinarian”
“Discover Walt Disney World Resort Veterinarian Dr. Natalie Mylniczenko’s creative approach to animal care. From performing rhinoceros check-ups at Disney’s Animal Kingdom Park to traveling abroad for environmental work with endangered gorillas, this animal lover is dedicated to ensuring the survival of our world’s most vulnerable species.”
New on Disney+
Bend it Like Beckham
Kiera Knightley’s career took off after co-starring in this film about two girls who dream of a career in professional soccer.
Ever After: A Cinderella Story
Drew Barrymore stars as Danielle in this realistic retelling of the story we all know as “Cinderella.”
Morning Light
This documentary film produced by Roy O. Disney follows fifteen young sailors participating in the Transpac Yacht Race.
Ancient China from Above (s1)
Coop & Cami Ask the World (s2)
The Wrather’s answer more of their fan’s questions in second season of this Disney Channel comedy.
Europe from Above (s1)
This six-episode National Geographic series showcases some of Europe’s most awe-inspiring wonders from the air.
Kingdom of the Mummies (s1)
National Geographic Explorers are the first to enter an ancient burial parlor in this documentary series.
Notre-Dame: Race Against the Inferno
This documentary chronicles the fire at Notre-Dame Cathedral that took place on April 15th, 2019.
Once Upon a Time (s1-7)
A curse trapped famous fairytale characters in the town of Storybrooke in this ABC fantasy drama series.
Soy Luna (s2-3)
The second and third season joins the first on Disney+ with English subtitles.
Violetta (s3)
Every episode of Disney Channel Latin America’s hit telenovela is now streaming on Disney+.
Wicked Tuna (s9)
The 9th session of National Geographic’s gripping series about fisherman in Massachusetts joins the rest of the series.
Library Highlights
20th Anniversary – The Little Mermaid II: Return to the Sea
Disney Toon Studios’ sequel to The Little Mermaid splashed onto home video on September 19, 2000 and introduced the world to Ariel’s daughter Melody, a human who dreams of life in the sea.
10th Anniversary – Avengers: Earth’s Mightiest Heroes
Inspired by the Marvel Comics series, this Disney XD animated series ran for two seasons and premiered on September 22, 2010.
This Week’s Holidays
Every day’s a holiday and you can celebrate all of them on Disney+!
- Friday, September 18th – First Love Day – Stargirl
- Saturday, September 19th – Talk Like a Pirate Day – Treasure Island
- Sunday, September 20th – Back to Church Day – The Hunchback of Notre Dame
- Monday, September 21st – Escapology Day – Magic Camp
- Tuesday, September 22nd – First Day of Fall – Tinker Bell and the Lost Treasure
- Wednesday, September 23rd – Checkers Day – Lilo & Stitch: The Series – “Checkers”
- Thursday, September 24th – Bluebird of Happiness Day – Cinderella
