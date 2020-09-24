A Peek Behind Disney+ “Magic of Disney’s Animal Kingdom”

A couple of weeks ago, I was lucky enough to take part in a virtual press conference with Joe Rohde (Walt Disney Imagineering, Portfolio Creative Executive), Dr. Mark Penning (Vice President, Disney’s Animals, Science and Environment, Disney Parks) Dr. Dan Fredholm (Veterinarian), and Rachel Daneault (Animal Manager) as they talked about the upcoming Disney+‘s Magic of Disney’s Animal Kingdom. While I can't go into many of the amazing sites and behind the scenes magic guests will get to see on September 25th when the eight episode series debuts, I can share some of the tidbits we learned during the press conference.

We kicked off right away with Dr. Mark and Joe fielding a question about how — with 300 species and 5,000+ animals — they choose what stories to tell during the series. “The filming took place here at Disney's Animal Kingdom Theme Park and at Disney's Animal Kingdom Lodge, and also at the Seas with Nemo and Friends at EPCOT. So we've got a very broad selection of animal species and individuals that have stories to tell,” said Dr. Mark. Both he and Joe went on to express that the show isn’t just about the animals, “The show is actually a show about emotions, about the emotional investment of the people in the lives of these animals that come together at this moment where design meets” as Joe put it so wonderfully.

The next question was delving into the park and what makes it different from any other animal sanctuary or zoo around the world. Joe put it perfectly when he said, “There is a level of theatrical storytelling. We frame all of the animal experiences within a thematic and narrative experience, so it isn't just presenting animals for your consideration. It is the experience of being in a place suffused with story in which, when you do finally see these animals, the moment is filled with additional meaning.” The follow up question for Joe was about designing a theme park meant to also function as an animal sanctuary that you wouldn't have to think about when designing other parks? “Start with the animal areas themselves, you basically are starting with the animal. What does it want? What does the animal want? What does it need? How does it move? How does it live? All of those things are- are sort of fixed before we begin our part of the design.”

Dr. Dan Fredholm and Rachel were up next and asked about if they have developed a particularly special relationship with any of the animals and which surprised them the most. Rachel talked about how she never wanted to work with gorillas but she formed a bond with one of the silverbacks. Now, gorillas have defined her work not only at Disney’s Animal Kingdom but she also gets to talk to guests about gorillas — many of who are at an orphanage in the Democratic Republic of Congo that Disney actually helped build and actually supports now. Dr. Dan gave the standard proud parent answer about how it is hard to pick just one, but did admit he has a soft spot for Casanova, a hornbill that lives over at Disney's Animal Kingdom Lodge. He described him as “extremely charismatic, he is a character” and talked about every time he is at the Lodge he just finds staring at him, watching how he behaves and runs around the savannahs.

I do have to say that my favorite part of the afternoon was hearing all four of our panelists answer what their most memorable part of working at Disney’s Animal Kingdom has been. Dr. Mark talked about how he was born in South Africa but, coming into the park, “has just taken everything for me, everything up to another level that I have never seen before anywhere else. It is absolutely exceptional, the degree of animal care, the quality of animal care professionals, the design element that our Disney Imagineering partners bring to it, is just like nothing I've ever seen.”

Dr. Dan went on to say that, “One thing that stands out is the great level of teamwork that goes on every single day here. It's no secret that we have a very large team—we have over 5,000 animals. I'm constantly amazed and my heart is warmed when I just see how much everyone comes together, literally on a daily basis, to continually raise the bar on that level of care and- and pour their heart and soul into it while they're doing it.”

Rachel, who for me really hit the nail on the head, mentioned the Disney Conservation Fund and how they are also working for the greater good. “We have funded $100 million since 1995, and that is huge. And to be able to be part of that and support that is really important to me because, you know, in general, I'm working with these animals, but I am looking out for the greater good of all animals.”

Joe shared how for him it is the realness of the park, “It does reach out and touch the world, and right behind that membrane of make-believe is all this stuff that's super, super real that's happening, so this odd sensation that it's real, um, just leaks out of every corner in this park.”

As the event wrapped up, each of the special guests shared what they hoped viewers would take away from The Magic of Disney’s Animal Kingdom series. Joe really gave the defining answer: “Animal Kingdom is not really just about animals. It is about humans and our relationship to animals.”

With that, we concluded our brief time with these amazing people. I will say hearing the love and passion in each of them about the animals not just in Disney’s Animal Kingdom but also Disney’s Animal Kingdom Lodge and The Seas with Nemo & Friends at EPCOT made me book a Disney’s Park Pass to both theme parks to spend time with all of these beautiful creatures.

1 of 6

Disney+‘s Magic of Disney’s Animal Kingdom, produced by National Geographic and narrated by the award-winning, fan-favorite Josh Gad, premieres Friday, September 25th.