Entertainment Earth Celebrates “Nightmare Before Christmas” with New Exclusives

There’s a chill in the air! Halloween is nearly upon us and along with the seasons shifting, the merchandise options for October are absolutely killer! If you’re like us, this time of year is the best and to make things a bit more fun, Entertainment Earth is releasing two new Nightmare Before Christmas exclusives that are guaranteed to produce some screams…of delight.

Nightmare Before Christmas Entertainment Earth Exclusives

Nightmare Before Christmas Mini-Backpack

Jack Skellington's got your back… with a little help from his ghost dog Zero. Spectacular in black-and-white printed faux-leather with shiny silver hardware, this sensational Nightmare Before Christmas Mini-Backpack – Entertainment Earth Exclusive spotlights them both.

Nightmare Before Christmas Mini-Backpack – Entertainment Earth Exclusive – Entertainment Earth – $59.99

Bag measures about 10 1/2-inches tall x 9-inches wide x 4 1/2-inches deep.

Features top and front zipper closure, a handle, and adjustable straps.

Nightmare Before Christmas 3-Piece Pin Set

This fantastic Nightmare Before Christmas 3-Piece Pin Set – Entertainment Earth Exclusive is almost too much to believe. It includes not one, but three different enamel-fill pins in an amazing The Nightmare Before Christmas-themed window box. You'll find Jack Skellington, Sally, and Zero in highly entertaining poses and settings.

Nightmare Before Christmas 3-Piece Pin Set – Entertainment Earth Exclusive – Entertainment Earth – $24.99

Box measures about 5 3/4-inches tall x 5-inches wide.

The first pin spotlights Jack Skellington with a gift. This pin is about 2-inches tall and features 3D molded-metal details.

Next is a lovely 2-inch pin showcasing lovebirds Jack and Sally in eight colors, holding hands as they sit upon a gravestone.

The last 2-inch pin pays tribute to Jack's ghost dog and features Zero and the doghouse bearing his name.