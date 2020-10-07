Book Review – “The Wakanda Files” is Loaded with Marvel Fun and Secret Messages

by | Oct 7, 2020 2:49 PM Pacific Time

Tags: , , , , , , ,

Wakanda is a much more advance nation than the rest of the world knows. So, it stands to reason that there would be a book full of their secrets and all the information they’ve gathered on the outside world. Well, thanks to Epic Ink and Troy Benjamin, that book now exists and it is titled The Wakanda Files.

Marvel fans looking for a new story probably shouldn’t get too excited about The Wakanda Files. The new book is really a collection of information we already know from the Marvel Cinematic Universe. So, for fans looking to go out and pick up a new Black Panther story, you may want to look into some of the new Marvel Comics releases instead.

With that being said, The Wakanda Files is an awesome addition to the collection of any fan of the MCU. Not only does this book contain extensive knowledge of the entire history of the wildly popular films, but it does so from the perspective of the Wakandans. The book features many entries from Wakanda’s War Dogs and even Shuri herself. These entries provide information on the various members of the Avengers, the villains they’ve face, the weapons they’ve used and much more.

And that’s not even the coolest part of this new book. You may have noticed in the first image that The Wakanda Files comes with an interesting accessory. The kimoyo beads attached to the book itself feature a UV light that reveals secret messages throughout the book! That’s right. You actually have to find secret messages from the War Dogs for more information about the MCU.

Now, you might assume you’re simply going to flip through pages until you see a message along the lines of “shine Kimoyo bead here!,” but you would be mistaken. The Wakanda Files doesn’t make it that easy for you and that just makes it more fun. Pages will seem completely normal until you shine that UV light and find those hidden messages jotted amongst the other notes.

And to make these hidden messages even better, they actually contain some really cool information about the MCU. It’s not just throw-away notes on one War Dog’s opinion Thor’s weapons, but details about their missions that we have not yet seen in the MCU. For example, one message mentions how a War Dog has infiltrated Pym Technologies and has been working with the company undercover – a fun detail we were not already aware of.

The Wakanda Files may not be a brand new Marvel Cinematic Universe story, but it is a must-have for fans of the MCU. With fun art, details and even some interesting new pieces of information on the popular movies, this book has a lot to offer. Plus, you get to feel like a Wakandan War Dog with your Kimoyo bead and search for hidden messages.

The Wakanda Files is available for pre-order now on Amazon and will become released on October 20.

 
 
Read Related Articles

Disneyland Resort
Home
Plan Your Trip
DL Resort News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at the Resort
Tickets & Annual Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Disneyland Resort Project Tracker

Parks and More
Disneyland Park
Disney California Adventure
Downtown Disney

Places to Stay
Grand Californian Hotel
Disneyland Hotel
Paradise Pier Hotel

Special Events
Disneyland After Dark 
Food & Wine Festival
All Special Events

Walt Disney World
Home
Plan Your Trip
WDW News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at WDW
Tickets & Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Walt Disney World Project Tracker

Theme Parks
Magic Kingdom
EPCOT
Disney's Hollywood Studios
Animal Kingdom

Water Parks
Blizzard Beach
Typhoon Lagoon

Outside the Parks
Disney Springs
BoardWalk
Mini Golf
Recreation

Places to Stay
Disney Resorts & Campground
Swan Hotel by Starwood
Dolphin Hotel by Starwood
Disney Springs Resorts

Special Events
Epcot International Flower & Garden Festival
Disney After Hours
runDisney 
All Special Events

All Disney Parks
All Disney Park News
All Disney Park Project Tracker

Disneyland Paris Resort
All Disneyland Paris News
Disneyland Paris Live Wait Times
Disneyland Paris Project Tracker

Tokyo Disney Resort
All Tokyo Disney Resort News
Tokyo Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Tokyo Disney Resort Project Tracker

Disney Cruise Line
Disney Cruise Line News
Disney Cruise Line Project Tracker

Hong Kong Disneyland Resort
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort News
Hong Kong Disneyland Live Wait Times
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort Project Tracker

Shanghai Disney Resort
Shanghai Disney Resort News
Shanghai Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Shanghai Disney Resort Project Tracker

Other Disney Resort News
Disney's Aulani Resort
Disney Vacation Club

Universal Studios
Universal Studios Florida Live Wait Times
Islands of Adventure Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Hollywood Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Florida Resort News
Universal Studios Hollywood Resort News

SeaWorld
SeaWorld Orlando Live Wait Times
SeaWorld News

Other Theme Park News
Legoland Florida Resort
Knott's Berry Farm
Evermore Park

Movies
Movies Home
Movie News

On the Small Screen
Disney+
ABC TV 
Freeform
FX
Hulu
Disney Channel

Upcoming Movies
Mulan
The New Mutants
Black Widow

More Upcoming Movies

Recent Movies
Onward
The Call of the Wild
Downhill

Disney News
All Disney News
Disney Corporate News

More Stuff
Disney Games Played Online
Disney Quizzes
Reviews
Laughing Place Podcast
Who's The Bossk? Podcast
Laughing Place Press
Discussion Boards

More Disney
Star Wars
Marvel
Disney Theatrical
Disney Consumer Products
Disney Interactive
Disney Books
D23
ESPN

Subscribe
Join Our Email List

Follow
Facebook
YouTube
Twitter
Instagram
RSS Feed