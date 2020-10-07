Comic Review – “Amazing Spider-Man #850” Sees the Exciting Return of the Green Goblin

by | Oct 7, 2020 2:19 PM Pacific Time

Tags: , , , , , , ,

Spider-Man has assembled quite an array of villains over the years. Mysterio, Rhino, Kraven, Vulture and so many others have terrorized the wall-crawler over the years. But none of them have left quite as big an impression as the one and only Green Goblin.

The special oversized “Amazing Spider-Man #850” sees the return of the iconic Marvel villain, but probably not in the way you would expect to see him. Spidey is dealing with a threat like he’s never seen before and he might just have to make some very tough decisions to do so. Will his friends be able to stand by on the sidelines and watch as he makes those decisions?

For months, Spider-Man has been dealing with the unique evil of the Sin Eater. To make matters worse, there’s an even greater threat lurking in the shadows behind his old foe. With such a dangerous enemy in front of him, and potentially an even more dangerous one behind him, Spider-Man has to ask for some help.

That help comes form an unlikely source when Norman Osborn once again takes the serum and dons the mask of the notorious and sadistic Green Goblin. But even with his greatest enemy by his side, Spidey has a lot on his plate when the Sin Eater inherits the powers of another iconic Marvel villain.

Even if they do survive this dire situation, can Peter Parker really ever trust Norman Osborn? Or did he just make his own future that much more dangerous? The rest of his spider-powered friends may need to remain on call for wherever this one is headed.

Spider-Man stories tend to follow a sort of a mold, and this is such a Spider-Man story. I mean that in the best way possible. This issue puts you in Peter Parker’s head as he struggles with one of the most difficult decisions he’s ever had to make. Or rather, one of the most difficult decisions a normal person would have ever had to make. Pater Parker has had to make some really tough decisions over the years.

On top of that, there is a ton of web-slinging, pumpkin bomb-throwing action in this issue. It’s essentially an 80+ page fight between Spidey and the Green Goblin and the Sin Eater and his followers. Still, we somehow get a lot of time to sort out every last emotion Peter Parker is dealing with.

Even with everything going on in this issue, and all the years of history that have lead into it, this is still a great jumping-on point for anyone who wants to get into Spider-Man comics. Provided you have at least a little bit of knowledge about Spidey and the Green Goblin, this story provides all the context you need to understand everything that’s going on. And that’s despite the fact that we are still in the middle of the Sin Eater’s ongoing story arc.

Longtime fans of the webhead will still find plenty to enjoy in this issue as well. For instance, the first interaction between Ghost Spider and the Norman Osborn of Earth 616. There’s a lot going on in this issue, but small details like that really put it over the top.

“Amazing Spider-Man #850” is available now.

 
 
Read Related Articles

Disneyland Resort
Home
Plan Your Trip
DL Resort News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at the Resort
Tickets & Annual Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Disneyland Resort Project Tracker

Parks and More
Disneyland Park
Disney California Adventure
Downtown Disney

Places to Stay
Grand Californian Hotel
Disneyland Hotel
Paradise Pier Hotel

Special Events
Disneyland After Dark 
Food & Wine Festival
All Special Events

Walt Disney World
Home
Plan Your Trip
WDW News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at WDW
Tickets & Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Walt Disney World Project Tracker

Theme Parks
Magic Kingdom
EPCOT
Disney's Hollywood Studios
Animal Kingdom

Water Parks
Blizzard Beach
Typhoon Lagoon

Outside the Parks
Disney Springs
BoardWalk
Mini Golf
Recreation

Places to Stay
Disney Resorts & Campground
Swan Hotel by Starwood
Dolphin Hotel by Starwood
Disney Springs Resorts

Special Events
Epcot International Flower & Garden Festival
Disney After Hours
runDisney 
All Special Events

All Disney Parks
All Disney Park News
All Disney Park Project Tracker

Disneyland Paris Resort
All Disneyland Paris News
Disneyland Paris Live Wait Times
Disneyland Paris Project Tracker

Tokyo Disney Resort
All Tokyo Disney Resort News
Tokyo Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Tokyo Disney Resort Project Tracker

Disney Cruise Line
Disney Cruise Line News
Disney Cruise Line Project Tracker

Hong Kong Disneyland Resort
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort News
Hong Kong Disneyland Live Wait Times
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort Project Tracker

Shanghai Disney Resort
Shanghai Disney Resort News
Shanghai Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Shanghai Disney Resort Project Tracker

Other Disney Resort News
Disney's Aulani Resort
Disney Vacation Club

Universal Studios
Universal Studios Florida Live Wait Times
Islands of Adventure Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Hollywood Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Florida Resort News
Universal Studios Hollywood Resort News

SeaWorld
SeaWorld Orlando Live Wait Times
SeaWorld News

Other Theme Park News
Legoland Florida Resort
Knott's Berry Farm
Evermore Park

Movies
Movies Home
Movie News

On the Small Screen
Disney+
ABC TV 
Freeform
FX
Hulu
Disney Channel

Upcoming Movies
Mulan
The New Mutants
Black Widow

More Upcoming Movies

Recent Movies
Onward
The Call of the Wild
Downhill

Disney News
All Disney News
Disney Corporate News

More Stuff
Disney Games Played Online
Disney Quizzes
Reviews
Laughing Place Podcast
Who's The Bossk? Podcast
Laughing Place Press
Discussion Boards

More Disney
Star Wars
Marvel
Disney Theatrical
Disney Consumer Products
Disney Interactive
Disney Books
D23
ESPN

Subscribe
Join Our Email List

Follow
Facebook
YouTube
Twitter
Instagram
RSS Feed