Who’s the Bossk? – Episode 33: Grampa Yoda vs. Baby Yoda with Guest Preeti Chhibber

Who’s the Bossk? – A Star Wars Podcast from Laughing Place #33: Grampa Yoda vs. Baby Yoda with Guest Preeti Chhibber
Date: October 7th, 2020 (interview recorded October 5th, intro recorded October 6th)
Host Mike Celestino welcomes author Preeti Chhiber to discuss her writing career and her new children’s book from Lucasfilm Publishing “Star Wars: A Jedi You Will Be.” Plus, this week’s Star Wars headlines.
