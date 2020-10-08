It’s Brick or Treat Time at LEGOLAND Florida — A Look at This Year’s Event

As 2020 enters its final quarter, my favorite holiday time starts to ramp up: Halloween! Of course, as with everything this year, there have been a few changes to the celebrations. But. thankfully, Brick or Treat has returned to LEGOLAND Florida with nearly all the same fun and excitement of the past years.

The park is packed with special photo ops and characters you can only find during this time of the year, including Rockin’ Frankenstein, Mummy, Lord Vampyre, Spider Lady, and some spooky LEGO creations.

Throughout the park, guests will find six outdoor, themed trick-or-treating locations featuring contactless “candy chutes” to give the little ones the real Halloween experience in a safe way.

Also around for the spookiest season of all are two original stage shows, The Groovin’ Graveyard and A Candy-Coated Curse, that have risen to entertain between sugary treats.

If you have little ones that need to get out and have some safe Halloween fun with a variety of activities, make sure you plan your trip to Brick or Treat before the moon sets at the end of the month.

Brick or Treat runs Saturdays and Sundays in October through Halloween: October 10th and 11th, 17th and 18th, 24th and 25th, and the 31st. For park hours, tickets, and safety information visit Legoland Floriday’s site.