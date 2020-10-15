Photo Update from Tokyo Disneyland’s Newest Attractions

Oct 15, 2020

Welcome to new dreams! Tokyo Disneyland welcomed three new attractions on September 27th. I visited the park today to see some of these new magical experiences, each unique to the Tokyo Disney Resort. We want to keep the magical surprises inside for you to discover on your next visit, so we’ll just be looking at the outside of these new experiences. We’ll start with the grandest of all, the new area of Fantasyland themed to Beauty and the Beast.

Enchanted Tale of Beauty and the Beast

Some of the locations in this new area are similar to New Fantasyland at Magic Kingdom in the Walt Disney World Resort, like Gaston’s Tavern (called La Taverne de Gaston at Tokyo Disneyland) and Maurice’s Cottage. But the Beast’s castle is a full sized castle instead of a miniature on top of a hill. And inside, there’s a full attraction called Enchanted Tale of Beauty and the Beast. It’s a trackless ride system and takes you through magic moments from the film with state-of-the-art Audio Animatronics figures and lots of pixie dust magical elements to make you want to ride it again and again!

The Happy Ride With Baymax

1 of 4

The personal healthcare companion from Big Hero 6 traveled all the way from San Fransokyo to the bay of Tokyo to cheer up Guests at Tokyo Disneyland on this fun little ride in Tomorrowland. Baymax drives you around a figure-eight track on a ride similar to Mater’s Junkyard Jamboree at Disney California Adventure and Alien Swirling Saucers at Disney’s Hollywood Studios.

If you fall in love with the ride, you can bring home a really cool souvenir popcorn bucket of Baymax from the ride!

Minnie’s Style Studio

1 of 2

Is Minnie Mouse your style icon? Well now you can stop by Minnie’s Style Studio where you can meet the fashionable mouse in her latest fashion creations. The queue for the experience includes lots of fun nods to Minnie’s fashionable history and at the end, Guests get to take a picture with Minnie. Tokyo Disneyland keeps queues socially distant, but has resumed traditional character meet and greet photo opportunities.

I hope this look at the new experiences at Tokyo Disneyland brought a smile to your face.

