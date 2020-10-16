Children’s Book Review: “Mira, Royal Detective” Joins Disney Books For Junior Readers

by | Oct 16, 2020 1:55 PM Pacific Time

Tags: ,

Disney Books welcomes Mira, Royal Detective with two excellent new books for preschool and kindergarten level readers.

Who is Mira?

Mira, Royal Detective began as a CGI-animated mystery-adventure children's television series, which debuted on Disney Junior earlier this year. Mira lives with her father, Sahil, in the beautiful kingdom of Jalpur. Mira was appointed by Queen Shanti to be the royal detective after proving her hard work, resourcefulness and helpfulness. The series sees Mira solve cases for the royal family and for all of Jalpur.

Introducing Two New Mira Books

Disney Books released two Mira books to the Disney Junior Books range last week. Readers first meet Mira in Mira: The New Royal Detective and learn about her next case in the companion book, Mira: Undercover Princess.

Mira: The New Royal Detective

Before Mira became the first young girl to be Royal Detective of Jalpur, she was just a townsperson with an eye for detail who liked helping her friends. Mira uses her senses – eyes, ears and nose – to find clues. One day, Queen Shanti happened to observe Mira find a missing baby goat, and she was so impressed that she appointed Mira to be Royal Detective. With her new detective coat and magnifying glass, Mira has the tools and the skills to help people all over Jalpur. Mira is on the case!

Mira: Undercover Princess

To solve her next case, Mira has to go undercover… as a princess!

Queen Shanti has an important case for the newest Royal Detective of Jalpur: there's a rumor that jewel thieves are planning to steal the Gem of Jalpur at a royal ball. To solve this case, Queen Shanti asks Mira to go undercover at a party – as a princess! After learning the ins and outs of royal life from her friend, Prince Neel, Mira trades in her detective coat for a princess disguise. But not even a fancy party will distract Mira from solving the case!

Undercover Princess also includes stickers for even more fun with Mira and her friends.

Why All Junior Readers Should Check Out Mira's Adventures

These books are fabulous for young readers. Not only is the text clear and engaging and accompanied by colorful and inviting illustrations, Mira's story is inspiring to young and old alike. The characters are also heartwarming, funny and consistent additions to the Disney family.

Mira is no princess – she is a regular, hardworking young girl. So hardworking, in fact, that she becomes the very first young girl in the kingdom of Jalpur to serve as royal detective! Mira's adventures introduce young readers to problem solving skills and using one's abilities to help others.

Just as Mira is rewarded for her hard work, young readers too will be rewarded with some important life lessons in this new Disney Books series.

 
 
