Disney+ Watch Guide: October 16th-22nd

It’s a packed week on Disney+ with the premiere of the original movie Clouds and the full season release of National Geographic’s Meet the Chimps. Plus new episodes of current shows like The Right Stuff, Magic of Disney’s Animal Kingdom, and Weird but True. Whatever you choose to stream this week, we hope it’s magical.

New Exclusives

“Inspired by an incredible true story, Clouds is a poignant and beautiful look at the heartbreaking duality of life and a testament to what can happen when you start to live as if each day might be your last. Zach Sobiech (Fin Argus) is a fun-loving high school student with raw musical talent living with osteosarcoma, a rare bone cancer. At the start of his senior year, he is ready to take on the world, however when he receives the news that the disease has spread, he and his best friend and songwriting partner, Sammy (Sabrina Carpenter), decide to spend Zach’s limited time following their dreams. With the help of Zach’s mentor and teacher, Mr. Weaver (Lil Rel Howery), Zach and Sammy are given the chance of a lifetime and are offered a record deal. Along with the support of the love of his life, Amy (Madison Iseman) and his parents, Rob and Laura (Tom Everett Scott and Neve Campbell); Zach embarks on an unforgettable journey about friendship, love and the power of music.”

Meet the Chimps – All 6 Episodes

“Meet The Chimps takes viewers into the secret life of one of the largest and most unique wildlife sanctuaries in the world–Chimp Haven—a 200-acre refuge tucked deep in the forested heart of Louisiana, which is home tomore than 300 chimpanzees. Narrated by Emmy Award-winning actress Jane Lynch, this six-part series, from National Geographic,tracks the ups and downs of this extraordinary group of chimps that are given a second chance at life by a staff whose dedication, compassion and commitment knows no bounds. Through a seamless blend of natural history and observational-documentary filmmaking, “Meet The Chimps” puts the chimps–the heart and soul of the series–at front and center. A real-life drama with a full emotional range, the series gives unparalleled access to everything happening at Chimp Haven, including food squabbles, alliances, romances, ‘bromances’, tears, tantrums, high jinxes and heartbreaks.”

The Right Stuff – “Single Combat Warrior”

“After mysterious bouts of vertigo, Shepard turns to Dee O’Hara to help him. Meanwhile, Cocoa Beach has transformed from ghost town to perpetual party. Gordo finds himself tempted by another woman. Glenn seeks refuge from the bedlam at a local church gathering, where even he is confronted by temptation. The astronauts’ families arrive in Florida to watch the first test launch of the Atlas Rocket.”

“Meet the Lady mandrills of the Harambe Wildlife Reserve! They’re part of a family known to squabble. To stop the infighting, animal manager Beth and keepers Erin and Kerri decide to throw some testosterone into the mix. They introduce Linus, a hunky new monkey who puts the ‘man’ in mandrill and manages to charm the all-female squad. On the other side of the reserve, animal keeper Nicole has a soft spot for Scooter and Zawadi, a stinky hyena pair with a spotty reputation. She helps them clean up with a spa day that includes tasty treats, a back scratch and a relaxing bubble bath. Over on Maharajah Jungle Trek, animal keeper Susan helps Sohni, an eight-year-old Sumatran tiger, face a tough challenge–undergoing a voluntary blood test. Cassanova, an Abyssinian ground hornbill and a fan-favorite resident of Disney’s Animal Kingdom Lodge, receives a new diet and feather makeover to strut his stuff again. Later, engineers must perform an overnight operation to inspect an underwater fence within the black rhino habitat.”

“The science fair is approaching, and Charlie is looking for the perfect project to blow the judges away: exploration! Carly meets with National Geographic Explorer Darlene Cavalier, who describes how she’s exploring new ways to connect people with science. She’s trying different methods to encourage people to pursue their own curiosity and even become explorers themselves!a disaster. The only way to master the art of cooking is to learn from the experts at the Culinary Institute of America.”

“As Principal Project Manager for Walt Disney Imagineering, Mike Davie sees his projects grow out of the ground and into magical experiences for Park guests. From drawing sketches on the back of a napkin to overseeing construction, Mike executes each project, including Epcot World Showcase’s new Ratatouille attraction, with determination and passion.”

New on Disney+

This Disney Junior series inspired by the Disney film follows an aspiring young pilot who’s next in line to be The Rocketeer.

Unplug a drain and see what’s at the bottom of the seas in the third season of Nat Geo’s popular series.

National Geographic seeks answers to the mystery of two lost mountain climbers who may have been the first to reach the top of Mount Everest in 1924.

Marvel’s Iron Man & Captain America: Heroes United

A direct-to-video animated film that teams up Captain America and Iron Man against Red Skull and Taskmaster.

Library Highlights

25th Anniversary – Frank & Ollie

This documentary film premiered October 20th, 1995, celebrating the careers and friendship of two of Walt Disney’s Nine Old Men.

NEW: The Simpsons Treehouse of Horror Collection

