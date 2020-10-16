Who’s the Bossk? – Episode 34: Squadron Goals with Guest JT Drake

Who’s the Bossk? – A Star Wars Podcast from Laughing Place #34: Squadron Goals with Guest JT Drake
Date: October 16th, 2020 (recorded October 15th)
Listen
Topics
JT Drake of the Nerf Herder Council podcast joins host Mike Celestino to discuss the new video game “Star Wars: Squadrons” from EA and Motive Studios. Plus, this week’s Star Wars headlines and more!
Subscribe
Or subscribe with your favorite app by using the address below
Mike serves as Laughing Place’s lead Southern California reporter, Editorial Director for Star Wars content, and host of the weekly “Who’s the Bossk?” Star Wars podcast. He’s been fascinated by Disney theme parks and storytelling in general since a very young age and resides in Burbank, California with his beloved wife and cats.