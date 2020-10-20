Book Review: Delicious Disney – “The Unofficial Disney Parks Cookbook” Brings the Disney Parks to Your Kitchen

Delicious Disney: The Unofficial Disney Parks Cookbook

Brings Disney Parks to Your Kitchen

We recently drooled over author Joy Howard’s 150 Disney-inspired recipes in Disney Eats, but the Disney deliciousness does not stop there. The Unofficial Disney Parks Cookbook by Ashley Craft brings you another 100 Disney-inspired recipes with an important distinction from Disney Eats: while Disney Eats is more generally inspired by all things Disney, the recipes in The Unofficial Disney Parks Cookbook are modeled almost exactly on those sweet treats we spoil ourselves with on trips to Disneyland and Walt Disney World.

Thus, you may need both cookbooks to get your complete Disney fix!

Stroll right down the middle of Main Street USA, journey from Adventureland to Infinity and Beyond at Pixar Pier, and explore every avenue in between to taste the flavors of the Disney Parks… all without leaving your kitchen.

Yes, The Unofficial Disney Parks Cookbook brings the magic of Disney Parks right to your home, which is a great comfort during these tough times when a lot of us are not traveling. In addition to recreating favorites like the classic Dole Whip and Mickey Pretzels to new favorites like blue milk from Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge and Jack Jack’s Cookie Num Nums from Pixar Pier, this one-of-a-kind cookbook shows you exactly where you might find the treats you are making if you were to search from them at the Parks. Several handy maps throughout the book will help you track down treats like those tasty churros right outside Sleeping Beauty Castle even if a trip to Disneyland is not on the cards anytime soon. Your tastebuds will hardly know the difference!

The book is efficiently organized, making it not only an interesting leisurely read (there are some great facts and trivia tidbits in here: Did you know that Cosmic Ray’s Starlight Café is the busiest restaurant in the United States?!), but also handy for quick access. The recipe chapters are arranged by the date each Park opened (a subtle, fun history lesson), beginning with Disneyland eats, then transporting us through all that Walt Disney World has to offer before ending with Disney California Adventure. A mouth-watering journey through the Parks with a simple turn of the page.

As a child who grew up in Anaheim, California, author Ashley Craft could recite the Star Tours ride by heart, navigate Disneyland without a map, and would fall asleep to the sound of Park fireworks each night in her bedroom. After two internships at Walt Disney World and many visits to both Disney Parks, Ashley is now one of the leading experts of Disneyland and Walt Disney World. Her popular blog, Ashley Crafted, is best known for featuring recipes inspired by Disney Park foods to help people recreate that Disney magic from home.

While there are many cookbooks and many books on Disney Parks, there are not so many that combine Disney and food. Now, thanks to Disney Eats and The Unofficial Disney Parks Cookbook, we can feel that little bit closer to the tastes and smells of the Happiest Place on Earth and the Most Magical Place on Earth no matter where we live. Importantly, you do not need to be the greatest cook in the world to give these recipes a try. Both books provide helpful getting-started roadmaps including a list of tools to consider before diving into the recipes. Giving readers a glimpse of the Parks through a food-focused lens may be just the ticket to a happy, fun-filled household. After all, Disney magic and a full belly… does it get better than that?

The Unofficial Disney Parks Cookbook will be released on November 10, 2020 but is available now to pre-order on Amazon.