Who’s the Bossk? – Episode 35: BB-8 Adventures with Guest Amanda Bakken

Who’s the Bossk? – A Star Wars Podcast from Laughing Place #35: BB-8 Adventures with Guest Amanda Bakken
Date: October 21st, 2020 (recorded October 20th)
Host Mike Celestino welcomes this week’s guest Amanda Bakken to discuss the latest promo spot for “The Mandalorian” season two and her Star Wars fandom. Plus this week’s headlines and more!
Mike serves as Laughing Place’s lead Southern California reporter, Editorial Director for Star Wars content, and host of the weekly “Who’s the Bossk?” Star Wars podcast. He’s been fascinated by Disney theme parks and storytelling in general since a very young age and resides in Burbank, California with his beloved wife and cats.