Laughing Place Debuts Interactive Map Feature, Allowing Visitors to Explore the History of the Disney Parks

Ever wish you could go back in time and experience the Disney Parks as they once were? Well, we can’t quite make that happen… but we have the next best thing! Now, you can explore the history of Disney’s theme parks by viewing retro maps, showing you what attractions used to reside in the parks each year. Plus, you’ll find links to articles and videos to help you really dive into past attractions.

Currently, Laughing Place offers this interactive map feature for the following theme parks:

For each, users can select the year — from Opening Day through 2020 — they want to view. Then, clickable dots will appear, representing all of the attractions that were available during that year. Each attraction listing will also include its years of operation, what attraction currently occupies that part of the park, links to videos and articles, and more.

So what are you waiting for? Start exploring the history of the Disney Parks now. The only question is which park will you select first?