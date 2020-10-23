Marvel Comics Panel Picks: A Bad Moment to Space and a Villainous Detection

by | Oct 23, 2020 3:17 PM Pacific Time

Marvel Comics has created an expansive, incredible universe filled with some of the most iconic characters and beloved stories. There are countless pages of comics for fans to enjoy but every now and then, a single panel stands out in our memories. Whether it’s the incredible artwork, a major reveal or moment in a story or even just a really funny line from one of Marvel’s more comical characters, some comic panels just deserve to be recognized.

With that in mind, I want to take a look at some of my favorite comic panels. Each week, I will select one panel from a new Marvel comic as a “New Favorite” and one panel from an older comic as a “Classic Favorite” and provide some context as to why those two panels are so great. Sometimes I might get a little loose with what I consider a “panel,” because comics tend to play by their own rules. But at the end of the day, we’ll have two glimpses of two great Marvel comics, one old and one new.

So without further ado, here are my picks for this week’s top Marvel Comics panels:

Classic Favorite: “Infinity Wars #3” (2018)

Writer: Gerry Duggan

Artist: Mike Deodato Jr.

Moon Knight is, shall we say, not all there. So when an intergalactic cataclysmic event is unfolding right in front of him, it shouldn’t come as a total surprise that he “spaced.” Still, it’s probably not the best look for an Avenger to simply have to punch whoever Spider-Man punches.

This panel perfectly encapsulates the relationship between Moony and Spidey. Sure, Moon Knight might typically be a bit more dark and brooding, but he also has multiple personalities so who’s to say exactly who he is today. Plus, Spidey’s response is classic Spidey – showcasing his overwhelming sense of responsibility with just a hint of witty banter.

Another great aspect of this panel (and the series as a whole) is the stellar artwork from Mike Deodato Jr. This style is so unique and mesmerising that it actually almost distracts a bit from the story. I personally found myself staring at some of the pages of this story long after I had finished reading them. Some of the panels featuring Thanos are particularly stunning.

New Favorite: “Fantastic Four #25”

Writer: Dan Slott

Artist: R.B. Silva

As comic book fans, we’re accustomed to seeing our heroes get the better of the villains. Even the toughest bad guys still almost always come out on the losing end. Still, that never stops an iconic villain like Doctor Doom from being just so… Doctor Doom.

This panel perfectly encapsulates just how always-in-control Doom really is.Tasked with the unenviable mission of stealing something from a Latverian embassy, Susan Richards, AKA the Invisible Woman of the Fantastic Four, tries to sneak in undetected. She is surprised to learn that Doom happens to on the premises but, given her powers of stealth, she appears to get by unnoticed.

That is of course, until an alarm is triggered by an invading alien intruder. After her initial panic of thinking she set off the alarm, Susan realizes she has yet to be discovered, or so she thinks. Without even turning around to acknowledge her presence, Doom simply calls out the Invisible Woman in such a cal and intimidating fashion that could only be executed by the ruler of Latveria himself. Of course, Susan is unsurprised and unphased by her detection because she is every bit as cold-blooded as Doom. It’s simply an awesome moment in one panel between two longtime rivals.

You can check out “Fantastic Four #25” now.

Be sure to check back next week for more of my favorite Marvel Comics panels.

 
 
