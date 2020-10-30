Emoji Quiz: Halloween Movies

Who’s ready for a silly emoji quiz? Below are 12 movies, shorts, and themed episodes that are about or allude to Halloween. Your choices span Disney, Miramax, Disney Channel, and 20th Century Studios content. Have fun, and Happy Halloween!
Bride of Boogedy
Mom's Got a Date with a Vampire
What We Do in the Shadows
Return from Witch Mountain
The Cat from Outer Space
Hocus Pocus
Avengers: Endgame
Scream 3
The Scream Team
Legend of Sleepy Hollow
Sleepy Hollow
The Adventures of Mr. Toad
Zombies
Zombies 2
Into the Woods
Coco
The Book of Life
Girl vs Monster
Runaway Brain
Trick or Treat
Lonesome Ghosts
Abraham Lincoln: Vampire Hunter
The Happening
Edward Scissorhands
Corpse Bride
The Nightmare Before Christmas
Black Cauldron
Captain Sparky vs The Flying Saucers
Treehouse of Horror
Toy Story of Terror
Frankenweenie
Spooky Buddies
Mr. Boogedy
Twitches
Invisible Sister
So Weird
