Marvel Comics Panel Picks: A Return from the Grave and a Macabre Homage

by | Oct 30, 2020 5:24 PM Pacific Time

Tags: , , ,

Marvel Comics has created an expansive, incredible universe filled with some of the most iconic characters and beloved stories. There are countless pages of comics for fans to enjoy but every now and then, a single panel stands out in our memories. Whether it’s the incredible artwork, a major reveal or moment in a story or even just a really funny line from one of Marvel’s more comical characters, some comic panels just deserve to be recognized.

With that in mind, I want to take a look at some of my favorite comic panels. Each week, I will select one panel from a new Marvel comic as a “New Favorite” and one panel from an older comic as a “Classic Favorite” and provide some context as to why those two panels are so great. Sometimes I might get a little loose with what I consider a “panel,” because comics tend to play by their own rules. But at the end of the day, we’ll have two glimpses of two great Marvel comics, one old and one new.

So without further ado, here are my picks for this week’s top Marvel Comics panels:

Classic Favorite: “Web of Spider-Man #32” (1987)

Writer: J.M. DeMatteis

Artist: Mike Zeck

With Halloween being tomorrow, I figured it would make sense to find a festive panel. And what is more Halloween than someone pulling them self out of their own grave? That’s exactly what’s happening here in this panel from “Web of Spider-Man #32,” which more notably is one issue in the iconic “Kraven’s Last Hunt” arc.

In “Kraven’s Last Hunt,” the longtime Spidey foe finally manages to do the thing he’s been trying to do for years – kill Spider-Man. Or at least he think he achieves this goal. While Kraven masquerades as the wall-crawler, stopping petty thieves in the streets of New York, Peter Parker overcomes his inner demons and refuses to allow his own death.

This arc is known for having a heavy psychological focus and this moment is one of the most powerful in the series, as it signifies Spider-Man’s literal rise from the grave to face his old enemy. It’s also visually stunning, with some truly spectacular artwork from Mike Zeck. All of that makes it the perfect classic favorite for Halloween.

New Favorite: “Amazing Spider-Man #51”

Writer: Nick Spencer

Artist: Patrick Gleason

And if some is good, more is better. This week’s “Amazing Spider-Man #51” featured this macabre homage to the aforementioned classic comic arc, with Spidey once again lifting himself from a grave. The last few pages of this particular issue not only have some very spooky Halloween vibes, but are also very powerful and set up some very interesting things moving forward.

Sure, it’s not Kraven that Spider-Man is dealing with this time around, but it is a villain that is perhaps even more menacing. The demonic Kindred has been tormenting Peter and his friends for some time now and, as you can see in the panel above, things are starting to get pretty dark.

There is some magic in play at this point in the comic, so it is unclear exactly what is actually happening and what is just happening in Peter’s head. I suppose we’ll have to wait for the next issue to get those answers. Still, one thing is for sure – Kindred knows how to get to Peter and turn his life into a complete nightmare. Very fitting for this time of year.

You can check out “Amazing Spider-Man #51” now.

Be sure to check back next week for more of my favorite Marvel Comics panels.

 
 
Read Related Articles

Disneyland Resort
Home
Plan Your Trip
DL Resort News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at the Resort
Tickets & Annual Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Disneyland Resort Project Tracker

Parks and More
Disneyland Park
Disney California Adventure
Downtown Disney

Places to Stay
Grand Californian Hotel
Disneyland Hotel
Paradise Pier Hotel

Special Events
Disneyland After Dark 
Food & Wine Festival
All Special Events

Explore Disneyland Resort Park Maps and Attractions Throughout the Years
Interactive Map of Disneyland Throughout History
Interactive Map of Disney California Adventure Throughout History

Walt Disney World
Home
Plan Your Trip
WDW News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at WDW
Tickets & Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Walt Disney World Project Tracker

Theme Parks
Magic Kingdom
EPCOT
Disney's Hollywood Studios
Animal Kingdom

Water Parks
Blizzard Beach
Typhoon Lagoon

Outside the Parks
Disney Springs
BoardWalk
Mini Golf
Recreation

Places to Stay
Disney Resorts & Campground
Swan Hotel by Starwood
Dolphin Hotel by Starwood
Disney Springs Resorts

Special Events
Epcot International Flower & Garden Festival
Disney After Hours
runDisney 
All Special Events

Explore Walt Disney World Park Maps and Attractions Throughout the Years
Interactive Map of Magic Kingdom Throughout History
Interactive Map of EPCOT Throughout History
Interactive Map of Disney's Hollywood Studios Throughout History
Interactive Map of Disney's Animal Kingdom Throughout History

All Disney Parks
All Disney Park News
All Disney Park Project Tracker

Disneyland Paris Resort
All Disneyland Paris News
Disneyland Paris Live Wait Times
Disneyland Paris Project Tracker

Tokyo Disney Resort
All Tokyo Disney Resort News
Tokyo Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Tokyo Disney Resort Project Tracker

Disney Cruise Line
Disney Cruise Line News
Disney Cruise Line Project Tracker

Hong Kong Disneyland Resort
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort News
Hong Kong Disneyland Live Wait Times
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort Project Tracker

Shanghai Disney Resort
Shanghai Disney Resort News
Shanghai Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Shanghai Disney Resort Project Tracker

Other Disney Resort News
Disney's Aulani Resort
Disney Vacation Club

Universal Studios
Universal Studios Florida Live Wait Times
Islands of Adventure Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Hollywood Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Florida Resort News
Universal Studios Hollywood Resort News

SeaWorld
SeaWorld Orlando Live Wait Times
SeaWorld News

Other Theme Park News
Legoland Florida Resort
Knott's Berry Farm
Evermore Park

Movies
Movies Home
Movie News

On the Small Screen
Disney+
ABC TV 
Freeform
FX
Hulu
Disney Channel

Upcoming Movies
Mulan
The New Mutants
Black Widow

More Upcoming Movies

Recent Movies
Onward
The Call of the Wild
Downhill

Disney News
All Disney News
Disney Corporate News

More Stuff
Disney Games Played Online
Disney Quizzes
Disney Parks Maps Throughout the Years
Reviews
Laughing Place Podcast
Who's The Bossk? Podcast
Laughing Place Press
Discussion Boards

More Disney
Star Wars
Marvel
Disney Theatrical
Disney Consumer Products
Disney Interactive
Disney Books
D23
ESPN

Subscribe
Join Our Email List

Follow
Facebook
YouTube
Twitter
Instagram
RSS Feed