Make Mine Marvel: Looking Back at “Original Sin”

Marvel Comics has no shortage of classic stories. All Marvel fans have a favorite character or series they’ve been reading for a long time, but every now and then Marvel creates a story that draws everyone’s attention and stands out above the rest.

With that in mind, I’ve decided to take a look back at these classic stories and maybe help you decide whether or not you would like to check them out. Our next series sees the death of an iconic character and the complete transformation of another.

Original Sin

Any time something truly big happens in the Marvel Universe, Uatu the Watcher shows up to witness it. That’s how you know something important is going down. So when “Original Sin” reveals that Uatu has been killed in the first few pages, you know this is an incredibly massive story.

With heroes scattered all over, and even off of Earth looking for answers, the truth is sure to eventually be uncovered. But the journey to that truth is completely wild. Several different groups of heroes have been sent to various locations by a mysterious boss.

Nick Fury has been pulling the strings of our heroes for a long time, but this story arc takes it to a whole new level. What secret is Fury really hiding? The answer to that question is a long and complicated one, and it will change the course of the Marvel Universe forever.

“Original Sin” is definitely one of the stranger stories Marvel Comics has to offer. If you’re a comic reader who prefers the more street-level, simpler kind of stories, this might not be your favorite. But, if you enjoy a good cosmic crossover event, this will be near the top of your list.

One thing this story does very well, is it breaks up into several different points of view without getting too confusing. It’s certainly a complex story, but somehow it all pieces together so well without becoming confusing. There are a lot of questions in the early going of this series, and those questions will begin to pile up. But if you can stick it out, they will all be answered. Most of them in a very satisfying way.

“Original Sin” also features a great cast of characters, including everyone from Captain America to Rocket Raccoon. Plus, there’s a lesser known villain known as The Orb who is absolutely one of the most bizarre characters the Marvel Universe has to offer, but also one of the most entertaining. Between him and some of the other characters featured in this arc, there is a lot of great humor in an otherwise very dark and heavy story.

On top of all that, “Original Sin” features some truly amazing artwork from Mike Deodato, who is personally one of my favorite comic artists. The action sequences are very will done and you can easily lose yourself in some of those panel, especially the ones set in space.

You can find "Original Sin" here.