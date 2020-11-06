Visiting the Reopened Walt Disney Family Museum

If you’re seeking to experience a bit of the Disney magic in California, The Walt Disney Family Museum reopened on November 5 prepared to operate within the current health guidelines. My son and I had the opportunity to attend its reopening day. We had previously visited multiple times over the past few years. During this visit we were impressed with the location’s adaptations which continue their stellar hospitality. They manage to continue their engaging interactive kiosks while upholding current social distancing guidelines.

Currently the Walt Disney Family Museum is open Thursday through Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., with the last gallery entry at 4:15 p.m. It's closed Monday through Wednesday. Due to the capacity limitations, guests are strongly encouraged to pre-purchase their dated tickets. However, onsite tickets when available may be purchased via contactless payment. During the ticket purchasing process, you’ll select an admission time window (approx. 20 minutes). This staggered admission is designed to support social distancing operations. The duration of your visit is not limited.

Upon entry, our party was given a small packet with a pair of earphones and disposable stylus to enable our access to their numerous interactive kiosks and audio based exhibits. Based on recommendations from the Museum’s website, we’d brought our headphones to plug in to the exhibits but used their disposable stylus.

Wandering the museum, not only were there numerous hand sanitizer stations that we’ve become accustomed to during these times, clear signs to designated traffic patterns, and wait areas to support social distancing but the Museum’s docents were also excellent at offering assistance or making sure we knew they were available while maintaining a physical distance.

Nearly all the interactive kiosks were operating, although some duplicates were closed to ensure physical distancing. A very few, like the hands-on sound effects activity station, were completely unavailable.

Museum highlights like the stunning views of the Golden Gate Bridge, Multi-Plane Camera, and large model of Disneyland (past, present and concept) were there as usual.

The Museum Store, also open, featured some of our favorite social distance markers – the Big Cheese himself.

As California operates under a tier designation for operations within individual counties, we strongly suggest visiting The Walt Disney Family Museum’s official website during your trip planning to ensure you have the most up to date information. During the time we visited face coverings were required for all visitors ages 3 and up. The Museum’s café, water fountains, coat check, theater that usually presents animated features, and Learning Center that hosts hands-on exploration of animation and storytelling, were closed in keeping with local guidelines.

But for the most part, the Walt Disney Family Museum was the same place we’ve come to know and love. If you’re looking for some Disney in your life during this time, we highly recommend a visit.