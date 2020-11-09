Disney on Ice Returns to Dallas for “Dream Big” with New Safety Precautions in Place

by | Nov 9, 2020 6:51 PM Pacific Time

Tags:

With several theme parks around the world now reopen, another bit of Disney magic was recently revived as well. This past weekend, Feld Entertainment’s Disney on Ice returned, bringing the show “Dream Big” to the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas.

As you’d expect, there are now several safety measures in place for these performances and some new rules for attendees to follow. First of all, the area is sold to a limited capacity, with guests seated in “pods.” This means that seats are staggered between rows and intervals, giving each party space from others. Looking into the stands, this seemed to work pretty well and, overall, I’d say the area was less than 20% full as a result. Similarly, even the restroom facilities were socially distanced, with select stalls and sinks being blocked off to allow for extra space.

1 of 2

Another new rule is that attendees must wear face masks at all times while in the arena. Moreover, according to recorded announcements that played outside of the venue, shields would not be permitted as a substitute for masks. Of course, there is one big exception to the mask rule: eating. However, while food and treats are available for purchase, guests may only consume them while at their seats.

Other than that, the staples of a Disney on Ice performance were still all there. This includes sales of glow items and other merchandise, that were available at multiple stands around the arena. What’s more, by scanning a QR code displayed while guests were in line to enter, they could pre-order items on their devices and then pick them up at a designated stand. I’m not sure how many guests took advantage of this option but it seemed like a smart idea.

1 of 4

Onto the show! Dream Big is a compilation show hosted by Mickey, Minnie, and eventually Goofy. It features segments featuring several Disney (and one Pixar) favorites, including:

  • Aladdin
  • Beauty and the Beast
  • Tangled
  • Moana
  • The Little Mermaid
  • Cinderella
  • Sleeping Beauty
  • The Princess and the Frog
  • Coco
  • Frozen

The length of these individual sections varied greatly, with Frozen and The Little Mermaid earning the bulk of the time while others such as Tangled and Coco earned just a single tune. Speaking of songs, while some of the longer segments were punctuated with some semblance of story, these really aren’t meant to be retellings and, instead, play more like a greatest hits record. Still, this variety kept the show moving at a nice pace throughout both 45-minute acts (with a 15-minute intermission in between).

Personally, I had a few show highlights to mention. For one, I really enjoyed the Moana section, from the boat set-piece to Maui’s costume. I also appreciated that they included my favorite musical moment: “I am Moanaaaaaaaa!” This actually transitioned into another top moment as The Little Mermaid segment began with two less-utilized numbers in “Fathoms Below” and “Daughters of Triton.” Naturally, these were followed by “Part of Your World,” “Under the Sea,” and “Kiss the Girl,” but it was nice to see something a bit different to start with.

As a Sleeping Beauty fan, I also really appreciated this short-ish segment that included two forms of Maleficent, some clever staging, and the performances first (but not last) use of pyrotechnics. Meanwhile, as much I enjoyed some of the solo and duet skates, I really came to love the company numbers — namely the lively “Un Poco Loco” performance that made up the Coco section. Finally, the clear favorite among the crowd was Frozen, which gained applause from the moment Mickey said the next story was about “two sisters.” This extended segment brought more special effects and a lengthy slate of full songs. While this wasn’t at the very top of my list, it was well-done nonetheless, and led nicely into the curtain call finale.

Overall, the return of Disney on Ice seemed like a welcomed relief for families who are tired of lockdown and homeschooling but want to stay safe while enjoying some entertainment. On that note, I felt like the precautions put in place by Feld and the arena worked well to ensure that safety. Although, if there were any critiques I’d have, it’s that the seats near the floor didn’t seem quite as spaced as those in other sections. As for the show itself, Dream Big is an enjoyable 90 minutes with several highlights for all kinds of Disney fans.

Disney on Ice: Dream Big is currently set to perform in Dallas through November 15th, followed by stops in San Antonio from November 19th-22nd, Des Moines from November 26th-December 6th, and more. For more information, visit DisneyonIce.com

 
 
