Recap: “The Right Stuff” – Episode 6 ‘Vostok’ (Disney+)

by | Nov 9, 2020 8:17 AM Pacific Time

Tags: ,

Episode 6 kicks off with a press conference promoting the first three astronauts chosen for space flight. Alan Shepard, Gus Grissom, and John Glenn attend with smiles on their faces and doubts in their hearts. While Shepard (Jake McDorman) is grinning because he knows that he is the first, John Glenn (Patrick J. Adams) forces a smile on his face throughout the press conference.

As Shepard, Glenn, and Grissom are enjoying the limelight of being the first three, the other four members of the Mercury Seven: Wally Schirra, Scott Carpenter, Deke Slayton, and Gordon Cooper are dejected and drinking at a bar. As the astronauts get drunker, Cooper (Colin O’Donoghue) injures himself and needs assistance to get back to his hotel room. Gordon Cooper is still plagued by the death of his friend Cal.

The astronauts and NASA are facing a more difficult issue than resentment over flight order. President Kennedy is skeptical about the Mercury Program and orders a thorough review of the program. Shepard, Grissom, and Glenn are forced to demonstrate their abilities to a team of presidential advisors from Washington.

John Glenn continues his campaign to unseat Shepard for first place. Writing multiple letters to members of Congress and NASA, Glenn is confronted by his wife Annie. She questions his reasoning and implores him not to continue this path of recklessness.

The Kennedy administration finishes their review of the program, and before Mercury can launch the President insists on the launch of a chimpanzee to test the safety and feasibility of the Mercury program. Ham the chimpanzee is launched into space and successfully lands. There are multiple problems with the mission, but Ham is safe and despite the reservations of the Kennedy administration, the Mercury program is a go.

As NASA prepares for the first launch NASA Director Bob Gilruth (Patrick Fischler) must confront a growing internal problem. After receiving John Glenn’s complaint letter about Shepard, he meets with Glenn at his home. Their conversation is brief, and while Glenn sees Shepard as unfit for the position, Gilruth tells him that it is he who is the one that is unfit.

It falls to Chris Kraft (Eric Ladin) to deal with another internal issue in the Mercury program. The Kennedy team was troubled by the fact that Deke Slayton (Micah Stock) has a heart condition. Kraft informs Slayton that he has been grounded and will not be launched into space. Kraft’s promises some sort of job for Slayton in NASA, but that doesn’t console the hurt astronaut.

The episode ends with high hopes and dreams dashed. Shepard and Grissom are awoken to the news that Russians have successfully launched the first man, Yuri Gagarin, into space.  

Sign up for Disney+ or the Disney Streaming Bundle (Disney+, ESPN+, and ad-supported Hulu) now
 
 
Read Related Articles

Disneyland Resort
Home
Plan Your Trip
DL Resort News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at the Resort
Tickets & Annual Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Disneyland Resort Project Tracker

Parks and More
Disneyland Park
Disney California Adventure
Downtown Disney

Places to Stay
Grand Californian Hotel
Disneyland Hotel
Paradise Pier Hotel

Special Events
Disneyland After Dark 
Food & Wine Festival
All Special Events

Explore Disneyland Resort Park Maps and Attractions Throughout the Years
Interactive Map of Disneyland Throughout History
Interactive Map of Disney California Adventure Throughout History

Walt Disney World
Home
Plan Your Trip
WDW News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at WDW
Tickets & Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Walt Disney World Project Tracker

Theme Parks
Magic Kingdom
EPCOT
Disney's Hollywood Studios
Animal Kingdom

Water Parks
Blizzard Beach
Typhoon Lagoon

Outside the Parks
Disney Springs
BoardWalk
Mini Golf
Recreation

Places to Stay
Disney Resorts & Campground
Swan Hotel by Starwood
Dolphin Hotel by Starwood
Disney Springs Resorts

Special Events
Epcot International Flower & Garden Festival
Disney After Hours
runDisney 
All Special Events

Explore Walt Disney World Park Maps and Attractions Throughout the Years
Interactive Map of Magic Kingdom Throughout History
Interactive Map of EPCOT Throughout History
Interactive Map of Disney's Hollywood Studios Throughout History
Interactive Map of Disney's Animal Kingdom Throughout History

All Disney Parks
All Disney Park News
All Disney Park Project Tracker

Disneyland Paris Resort
All Disneyland Paris News
Disneyland Paris Live Wait Times
Disneyland Paris Project Tracker

Tokyo Disney Resort
All Tokyo Disney Resort News
Tokyo Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Tokyo Disney Resort Project Tracker

Disney Cruise Line
Disney Cruise Line News
Disney Cruise Line Project Tracker

Hong Kong Disneyland Resort
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort News
Hong Kong Disneyland Live Wait Times
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort Project Tracker

Shanghai Disney Resort
Shanghai Disney Resort News
Shanghai Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Shanghai Disney Resort Project Tracker

Other Disney Resort News
Disney's Aulani Resort
Disney Vacation Club

Universal Studios
Universal Studios Florida Live Wait Times
Islands of Adventure Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Hollywood Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Florida Resort News
Universal Studios Hollywood Resort News

SeaWorld
SeaWorld Orlando Live Wait Times
SeaWorld News

Other Theme Park News
Legoland Florida Resort
Knott's Berry Farm
Evermore Park

Movies
Movies Home
Movie News

On the Small Screen
Disney+
ABC TV 
Freeform
FX
Hulu
Disney Channel

Upcoming Movies
Mulan
The New Mutants
Black Widow

More Upcoming Movies

Recent Movies
Onward
The Call of the Wild
Downhill

Disney News
All Disney News
Disney Corporate News

More Stuff
Disney Games Played Online
Disney Quizzes
Disney Parks Maps Throughout the Years
Reviews
Laughing Place Podcast
Who's The Bossk? Podcast
Laughing Place Press
Discussion Boards

More Disney
Star Wars
Marvel
Disney Theatrical
Disney Consumer Products
Disney Interactive
Disney Books
D23
ESPN

Subscribe
Join Our Email List

Follow
Facebook
YouTube
Twitter
Instagram
RSS Feed