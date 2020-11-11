Film Review: “I am Greta”

by | Nov 11, 2020 6:51 PM Pacific Time

Tags: , , , ,

I am Greta, a Hulu Original documentary film that premieres November 13th, offers viewers an intimate look at the young climate change activist Greta Thunberg. Starting with footage from her early solo protests in Sweden, the film tracks her growing worldwide popularity and the movement she helped inspire. It also tells the story of a girl with Asperger syndrome and how it affects her personality and mission.

Directed by Nathan Grossman, the film immediately grabs your attention with opening credits harvested from world leaders and news commentators denying climate change to set the scene of the events that led to Greta’s decision to go on strike from school at the age of fifteen, sitting outside Stockholm’s parliament to raise awareness for the need for immediate change. You likely already know Greta’s name, but it’s remarkable to see how fast her strike grew for a girl who typically prefers the company of her dogs and horse to peers at school.

You wouldn’t want a film like I am Greta to be a passive viewing experience anyway, but because the bilingual focus of the documentary switches between speaking in Swedish and English, about half of the documentary is subtitled. The filmmakers have chosen not to include a narrator, letting viewers see events play out with occasional flashbacks that use home video footage of Greta’s early years. A celebratory haul from a Disney Store in Paris when she was younger is juxtaposed against a teenager who doesn’t eat meat or dairy, only buys second-hand clothes, and won’t travel by air in effort to reduce her carbon footprint as much as possible.

In my conscience, Greta Thunberg just appeared one day in news headlines about climate change. How that news made its way to me and you is another aspect of the documentary and I was surprised to find out that Arnold Schwarzenegger played a big role in that, one of the first celebrities to retweet the teenage activist. It also goes into things Greta doesn’t mention in her speeches, the bullying she endured, the death threats she’s received, and the ignorant comments made about her Asperger’s syndrome by public figures and public commentators. Without making statements, the documentary puts them all to shame.

One aspect of I am Greta that became an unexpected delight was the relationship between Greta and her father. He accompanies her on all of her travels and supports his daughter’s dreams selflessly. They never talk about what he does outside of her life, but you get the sense that his world revolves around her and scenes where she’s reading negative comments or finding herself misquoted often involve him working to calm her down and create some constancy amongst the chaotic whirlwind of media attention.

There are many things about Greta Thunberg that inspire people and I am Greta shows new aspects of this incredible role model that many of her fans likely don’t know. She’s not only a climate change hero, but a voice for people with Aspergers.

I am Greta premieres Friday, November 13th, on Hulu.

Sign up for Disney+ or the Disney Streaming Bundle (Disney+, ESPN+, and ad-supported Hulu) now
 
 
Read Related Articles

Disneyland Resort
Home
Plan Your Trip
DL Resort News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at the Resort
Tickets & Annual Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Disneyland Resort Project Tracker

Parks and More
Disneyland Park
Disney California Adventure
Downtown Disney

Places to Stay
Grand Californian Hotel
Disneyland Hotel
Paradise Pier Hotel

Special Events
Disneyland After Dark 
Food & Wine Festival
All Special Events

Explore Disneyland Resort Park Maps and Attractions Throughout the Years
Interactive Map of Disneyland Throughout History
Interactive Map of Disney California Adventure Throughout History

Walt Disney World
Home
Plan Your Trip
WDW News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at WDW
Tickets & Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Walt Disney World Project Tracker

Theme Parks
Magic Kingdom
EPCOT
Disney's Hollywood Studios
Animal Kingdom

Water Parks
Blizzard Beach
Typhoon Lagoon

Outside the Parks
Disney Springs
BoardWalk
Mini Golf
Recreation

Places to Stay
Disney Resorts & Campground
Swan Hotel by Starwood
Dolphin Hotel by Starwood
Disney Springs Resorts

Special Events
Epcot International Flower & Garden Festival
Disney After Hours
runDisney 
All Special Events

Explore Walt Disney World Park Maps and Attractions Throughout the Years
Interactive Map of Magic Kingdom Throughout History
Interactive Map of EPCOT Throughout History
Interactive Map of Disney's Hollywood Studios Throughout History
Interactive Map of Disney's Animal Kingdom Throughout History

All Disney Parks
All Disney Park News
All Disney Park Project Tracker

Disneyland Paris Resort
All Disneyland Paris News
Disneyland Paris Live Wait Times
Disneyland Paris Project Tracker

Tokyo Disney Resort
All Tokyo Disney Resort News
Tokyo Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Tokyo Disney Resort Project Tracker

Disney Cruise Line
Disney Cruise Line News
Disney Cruise Line Project Tracker

Hong Kong Disneyland Resort
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort News
Hong Kong Disneyland Live Wait Times
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort Project Tracker

Shanghai Disney Resort
Shanghai Disney Resort News
Shanghai Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Shanghai Disney Resort Project Tracker

Other Disney Resort News
Disney's Aulani Resort
Disney Vacation Club

Universal Studios
Universal Studios Florida Live Wait Times
Islands of Adventure Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Hollywood Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Florida Resort News
Universal Studios Hollywood Resort News

SeaWorld
SeaWorld Orlando Live Wait Times
SeaWorld News

Other Theme Park News
Legoland Florida Resort
Knott's Berry Farm
Evermore Park

Movies
Movies Home
Movie News

On the Small Screen
Disney+
ABC TV 
Freeform
FX
Hulu
Disney Channel

Upcoming Movies
Mulan
The New Mutants
Black Widow

More Upcoming Movies

Recent Movies
Onward
The Call of the Wild
Downhill

Disney News
All Disney News
Disney Corporate News

More Stuff
Disney Games Played Online
Disney Quizzes
Disney Parks Maps Throughout the Years
Reviews
Laughing Place Podcast
Who's The Bossk? Podcast
Laughing Place Press
Discussion Boards

More Disney
Star Wars
Marvel
Disney Theatrical
Disney Consumer Products
Disney Interactive
Disney Books
D23
ESPN

Subscribe
Join Our Email List

Follow
Facebook
YouTube
Twitter
Instagram
RSS Feed