TV Review – Hulu’s “No Man’s Land” is an Emotional, Thrilling Journey

by | Nov 11, 2020 8:28 AM Pacific Time

Tags: , , , ,

Hulu is constantly adding brand new original content to its already vast library of original content. So, when a new series about a man in search of his sister who is believe to be dead is announced, it’s likely most people will search for some more uplifting content. That might be a mistake though, as No Man’s Land is very well done.

No Man’s Land follows “Antoine, a young French man, in search of his estranged, presumed to be dead sister. While unraveling the mystery, piece by piece, Antoine ends up joining forces with a unit of Kurdish female fighters, fierce women and ISIS’ biggest nightmare, and travels with them in ISIS occupied territory. Antoine’s journey crosses paths with adventurers and anarchists, spies and innocent victims, and provides a unique look at the tragic events in Syria, and the way they affect the entire world.”

Make no mistake, No Man’s Land is absolutely heartbreaking and full of some of the world’s worst nightmares. Antoine’s emotional journey is every bit as harrowing as his physical one, as he tries to convince his family that his sister is still alive while they just try to cope with he death It’s much more likely to leave you in tears than it is to leave you smiling.

It’s also filled with potentially traumatizing imagery. While the actual gore is very minimal, the series still puts the viewer in the middle of these horrifying battlefields to play witness to some truly terrible atrocities. If you’re sensitive to these kinds images, you may want to skip No Man’s Land.

With that being said, this new series can easily get you hooked. There’s something about having a main character who no one seems to want to believe that will immediately get you invested in their journey. Even if we don’t know whether or not Antoine is right, it’s impossible not to be on the edge of your seat rooting for him to find his sister alive and well.

There are also a great deal of excellent supporting characters and relationships that add more emotional layers to the story. From Antoine’s parents and girlfriend pleading with him to accept his sister’s death, to the untrusting female fighters who want to help but can’t sacrifice their mission, there are a lot of passionate moments between what is a very strong cast.

Overall, No Man’s Land might fall into a tough genre for a general audience, but it is a very captivating series. If you can handle the brutal nature of war and terrorist attacks, this is a series that can easily get you hooked. With so much exciting new content to compete with on Hulu, No Man’s Land is certainly up for the challenge. It’s a heartbreaking story and not one that will put a smile on your face, but it’s also very moving and the cast does everything they can to make you feel everything they’re going through.

All eight episodes of No Man’s Land will be streaming on Hulu on November 18.

Sign up for Disney+ or the Disney Streaming Bundle (Disney+, ESPN+, and ad-supported Hulu) now
 
 
