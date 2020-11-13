Celebrate 80 Years of “Fantasia” WIth New Urban Outfitters Collection

2020 Marks the 80th anniversary of Disney’s Fantasia and Urban Outfitters is getting in on the fun. The lifestyle clothing brand has launched a new collection inspired by the iconic film and featuring Mickey as the Sorcerer’s apprentice. Prices range from $24-$69 and the entire collection is available now in stores and online.

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

Urban Outfitters Fantasia

Urban Outfitters is joining Disney in celebrating 80 years of Disney’s Fantasia with a new exclusive collection of graphic tees and sweatshirts. Launching today the collection is available in Urban Outfitters stores and online. The Fantasia Collection combines Disney’s iconic artwork with Urban Outfitters’ street style aesthetic and is the perfect gift for any Disney or UO fan.

Sorcerer Mickey Sweatshirt

“Pullover hoodie topped with a Fantasia graphic to the front. Cotton poly sweatshirt with an adjustable hood fitted with a tonal drawcord. Includes a kanga pocket to the front and finished with ribbing trims at the cuffs & hem.”

Believe in Magic

“Pullover sweatshirt in a cotton poly blend and topped with a Fantasia graphic printed to the front. Retro-inspired look with a washed effect. Finished with ribbing trims at the cuffs, hem & crew neck.”

Sorcerer Mickey Proud Walk

“Tee topped with Mickey Mouse graphics at the left chest and back. Cotton jersey tee cut in a standard fit with a tie-dye wash. Short sleeve style finished with a ribbed knit crew neck.”

Fantasia Group

“Cotton jersey tee with a dye tech wash effect and topped with a vintage-inspired Fantasia graphic printed to the front. Standard fit tee with short sleeves and finished with a ribbed knit crew neck.”

Sorcerer Mickey

“Long-sleeve cotton t-shirt with Mickey Mouse graphics.”

Funko Pop! Fantasia Mickey Mouse

“Add a little touch of magic to your space with this Funko figure of Mickey Mouse in Fantasia rendered in their signature Pop! style.”