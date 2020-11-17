Who’s the Bossk? – Episode 39: Holiday Special with Guest Alex Trumbo

Who’s the Bossk? – A Star Wars Podcast from Laughing Place #39: Holiday Special with Guest Alex Trumbo

Date: November 17th, 2020 (wrap-around recorded November 15th, episode discussion recorded November 16th)

Listen

Topics

Host Mike Celestino’s longtime friend Alex Trumbo drops by to discuss the classic (and notorious) “Star Wars Holiday Special” from 1978. Plus a brief audio appearance by C-3PO actor Anthony Daniels, an in-depth discussion of “The Mandalorian” Chapter 11 with Laughing Place co-founder Rebekah Moseley, this week’s Star Wars headlines, and more!

Subscribe

iTunes

Google

Spotify

Subscribe to Who's the Bossk? Google Podcasts Android by Email RSS Or subscribe with your favorite app by using the address below