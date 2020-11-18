Book Review: “Phineas and Ferb, Candace Against the Universe”

“It’s amazing how an afternoon of blasting aliens can really change your perspective.”

Disney’s Phineas and Ferb: Candace Against the Universe novel is now available!

Readers will delight in being reunited with Phineas, Ferb, Dr. Doofenshmirtz and Perry the Platypus who are back to their usual anything-goes adventures in this interstellar chapter book based on the new Disney+ original movie.

For those unfamiliar with the animated television series, Phineas and Ferb, which first debuted in 2007, the series introduces audiences to Phineas Flynn and his stepbrother, Ferb Fletcher. The general premise of the show is that the brothers are determined to make every day fun, and let’s just say they have BIG plans. They try building a full-scale roller coaster, becoming musicians, traveling back in time to meet dinosaurs, and creating a backyard beach. Oh yeah, and their family pet, Perry the Platypus, doubles as a secret agent who battles evil. Meanwhile, their older sister, Candace, constantly tattles on them to their mom and dad, though she can never seem to catch them in the act.

Candace Against the Universe gives Candace the chance to take center stage in Phineas and Ferb’s latest shenanigans. When Candace is abducted by aliens, her brothers must team up with Dr. Doofenshmirtz and their resourceful pals to get her back . . . but what if she doesn't want to return to Earth?

There are very few books that make me laugh out loud while reading them. This book is one of them.

I don’t know anyone, young or old, who doesn’t enjoy a good Phineas and Ferb episode, and this book is just that enjoyable – but better. There is something particularly special about it when author Steve Behling does such a clever job of adapting the high-energy, fun and downright silly vibe of Phineas and Ferb. Not only does the book perfectly capture the hilarity of the film (now streaming on Disney+), it takes the comedy to another level by inviting readers to share in even more jokes that can only be communicated in a book. For example, one chapter – one entire chapter – is four sentences and reads as follows:

Chapter 13

Vanessa had come face to face with an alien dragon, so she was anything but out of danger. That’s it. That’s the chapter. Sorry if you wanted more.

Jokes aside, Candace also learns some important lessons about her brothers, herself and what it means to be special… and not just special to her family and friends. (Spoiler alert) She actually saves the universe. Pretty special.

I cannot recommend Phineas and Ferb: Candace Against the Universe highly enough. Those new to the Phineas and Ferb universe need no prior knowledge of the series or the film – just a willingness to throw themselves into a zany, fast-paced story. Candace Against the Universe is a jam-packed, fun-filled quick read that is brimming with frivolity and silliness. I expect it will keep young readers engaged and enthused throughout, and parents won’t be able to help enjoying it just as much themselves (if not more).