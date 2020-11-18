Book Review: “Phineas and Ferb, Candace Against the Universe”

by | Nov 18, 2020 3:10 PM Pacific Time

Tags: , ,

“It’s amazing how an afternoon of blasting aliens can really change your perspective.”

Disney’s Phineas and Ferb: Candace Against the Universe novel is now available!

Readers will delight in being reunited with Phineas, Ferb, Dr. Doofenshmirtz and Perry the Platypus who are back to their usual anything-goes adventures in this interstellar chapter book based on the new Disney+ original movie.

For those unfamiliar with the animated television series, Phineas and Ferb, which first debuted in 2007, the series introduces audiences to Phineas Flynn and his stepbrother, Ferb Fletcher. The general premise of the show is that the brothers are determined to make every day fun, and let’s just say they have BIG plans. They try building a full-scale roller coaster, becoming musicians, traveling back in time to meet dinosaurs, and creating a backyard beach. Oh yeah, and their family pet, Perry the Platypus, doubles as a secret agent who battles evil. Meanwhile, their older sister, Candace, constantly tattles on them to their mom and dad, though she can never seem to catch them in the act.

Candace Against the Universe gives Candace the chance to take center stage in Phineas and Ferb’s latest shenanigans. When Candace is abducted by aliens, her brothers must team up with Dr. Doofenshmirtz and their resourceful pals to get her back . . . but what if she doesn't want to return to Earth?

There are very few books that make me laugh out loud while reading them. This book is one of them.

I don’t know anyone, young or old, who doesn’t enjoy a good Phineas and Ferb episode, and this book is just that enjoyable – but better. There is something particularly special about it when author Steve Behling does such a clever job of adapting the high-energy, fun and downright silly vibe of Phineas and Ferb. Not only does the book perfectly capture the hilarity of the film (now streaming on Disney+), it takes the comedy to another level by inviting readers to share in even more jokes that can only be communicated in a book. For example, one chapter – one entire chapter – is four sentences and reads as follows:

Chapter 13

Vanessa had come face to face with an alien dragon, so she was anything but out of danger. That’s it. That’s the chapter. Sorry if you wanted more.

Jokes aside, Candace also learns some important lessons about her brothers, herself and what it means to be special… and not just special to her family and friends. (Spoiler alert) She actually saves the universe. Pretty special.

I cannot recommend Phineas and Ferb: Candace Against the Universe highly enough. Those new to the Phineas and Ferb universe need no prior knowledge of the series or the film – just a willingness to throw themselves into a zany, fast-paced story. Candace Against the Universe is a jam-packed, fun-filled quick read that is brimming with frivolity and silliness. I expect it will keep young readers engaged and enthused throughout, and parents won’t be able to help enjoying it just as much themselves (if not more).

 
 
Read Related Articles

Disneyland Resort
Home
Plan Your Trip
DL Resort News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at the Resort
Tickets & Annual Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Disneyland Resort Project Tracker

Parks and More
Disneyland Park
Disney California Adventure
Downtown Disney

Places to Stay
Grand Californian Hotel
Disneyland Hotel
Paradise Pier Hotel

Special Events
Disneyland After Dark 
Food & Wine Festival
All Special Events

Explore Disneyland Resort Park Maps and Attractions Throughout the Years
Interactive Map of Disneyland Throughout History
Interactive Map of Disney California Adventure Throughout History

Walt Disney World
Home
Plan Your Trip
WDW News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at WDW
Tickets & Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Walt Disney World Project Tracker

Theme Parks
Magic Kingdom
EPCOT
Disney's Hollywood Studios
Animal Kingdom

Water Parks
Blizzard Beach
Typhoon Lagoon

Outside the Parks
Disney Springs
BoardWalk
Mini Golf
Recreation

Places to Stay
Disney Resorts & Campground
Swan Hotel by Starwood
Dolphin Hotel by Starwood
Disney Springs Resorts

Special Events
Epcot International Flower & Garden Festival
Disney After Hours
runDisney 
All Special Events

Explore Walt Disney World Park Maps and Attractions Throughout the Years
Interactive Map of Magic Kingdom Throughout History
Interactive Map of EPCOT Throughout History
Interactive Map of Disney's Hollywood Studios Throughout History
Interactive Map of Disney's Animal Kingdom Throughout History

All Disney Parks
All Disney Park News
All Disney Park Project Tracker

Disneyland Paris Resort
All Disneyland Paris News
Disneyland Paris Live Wait Times
Disneyland Paris Project Tracker

Tokyo Disney Resort
All Tokyo Disney Resort News
Tokyo Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Tokyo Disney Resort Project Tracker

Disney Cruise Line
Disney Cruise Line News
Disney Cruise Line Project Tracker

Hong Kong Disneyland Resort
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort News
Hong Kong Disneyland Live Wait Times
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort Project Tracker

Shanghai Disney Resort
Shanghai Disney Resort News
Shanghai Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Shanghai Disney Resort Project Tracker

Other Disney Resort News
Disney's Aulani Resort
Disney Vacation Club

Universal Studios
Universal Studios Florida Live Wait Times
Islands of Adventure Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Hollywood Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Florida Resort News
Universal Studios Hollywood Resort News

SeaWorld
SeaWorld Orlando Live Wait Times
SeaWorld News

Other Theme Park News
Legoland Florida Resort
Knott's Berry Farm
Evermore Park

Movies
Movies Home
Movie News

On the Small Screen
Disney+
ABC TV 
Freeform
FX
Hulu
Disney Channel

Upcoming Movies
Mulan
The New Mutants
Black Widow

More Upcoming Movies

Recent Movies
Onward
The Call of the Wild
Downhill

Disney News
All Disney News
Disney Corporate News

More Stuff
Disney Games Played Online
Disney Quizzes
Disney Parks Maps Throughout the Years
Reviews
Laughing Place Podcast
Who's The Bossk? Podcast
Laughing Place Press
Discussion Boards

More Disney
Star Wars
Marvel
Disney Theatrical
Disney Consumer Products
Disney Interactive
Disney Books
D23
ESPN

Subscribe
Join Our Email List

Follow
Facebook
YouTube
Twitter
Instagram
RSS Feed