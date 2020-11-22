Whistle While You Work with New Disney Parks Cleaning Sponges

Cleaning up around the house might not be the most fun experience, but with shopDisney’s new sponges you just might find some magic in the task. Six sponges themed to some of Disney Park’s biggest icons are now part of the Mousewears Collection and make it that much easier to “Whistle While You Work!”

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

Disney Mousewears Collection

Sponges

Bring the sparkle back to your home with these dual sided Disney Parks sponges. The scrubber side features Disney Parks art and the reverse offers a soft, no-scratch surface. Each sponge sells for $6.99.

1 of 2

1 of 2

1 of 2

1 of 2

1 of 2

1 of 2

More Mousewears Collection

1 of 3