Kids Inspired Disney Parks and “DuckTales” Collections Now Available on shopDisney

If you’re looking for comfortable and fun clothing to get for your little ones, shopDisney just introduced new Disney Parks attire that’s fashionable and playful. Along with the Parks collection, DuckTales fans will love the new shirts and pants featuring Huey, Dewey, and Louie!

Disney Parks Collection for Kids

Parents and older siblings aren’t the only ones who love Disney Parks, so it makes sense that Disney has a collection of park attire geared toward the littles. Perfect for at home play or your next Disney vacation.

Graffiti Art

Disney Parks Attractions

Kids who are fans of Disney’s “big” attractions will love this colorful collection that depicts some of the best rides at Disneyland and Walt Disney World!

Colors of the Rainbow

As a kid, nothing was more fun than getting new, brightly colored clothing as a gift. And if Disney characters were part of the mix, well that was even better! Share that same excitement with the young ones in your life with these new unisex tops from shopDisney.

DuckTales

Before they set off for adventure, make sure they’re dressed for success and what better way to do that than with this DuckTales collection? Featuring brothers Huey, Dewey, and Louie from the rebooted animated series.

Stitch

What is it about kids and their seemingly endless energy? You know who else is like that? Stitch! The blue alien also known as Experiment 626 is always on the go, and this new collection captures his personality perfectly.