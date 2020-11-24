“Overheard at National Geographic” Explores How Spinosaurus Could Swim in New Episode

by | Nov 24, 2020 10:19 AM Pacific Time

Tags: , ,
Photo Source: National Geographic

Photo Source: National Geographic

Whether you’re a fan of dinosaurs in general or love them in films like the Jurassic Park series, this week’s episode of the Overheard at National Geographic podcast is an exciting one. The October issue of National Geographic magazine was all about recent dinosaur discoveries and this episode, titled The Strange Tail of Spinosaurus,” finally laid to rest theories about one of the biggest, most fearsome dinosaurs that ever walked (and swam).

Not included in the podcast is some Jurassic Park tie-in information. For those that don’t remember, Spineosaurus was the most fearsome dinosaur in Jurassic Park III where it not only took down a T-Rex, but also made its final attack in a river. Made in 2001, the filmmakers were going off of scientific theories that were being debated that the creature could swim. Based on having conical teeth great for grabbing slippery prey and dense thigh bones like water mammals for buoyancy control, claims were made that it could swim despite lack of any known propeller feature. Having feet like a T-Rex wouldn’t have made it a good swimmer alone and some thought an answer to the mystery might never be found.

In the episode, host Peter Gwin gives some more background about the history of Spinosaurus. It was discovered in Africa in the 1910’s by Ernst Freiherr Stromer von Reichenbach, a Bavarian aristocrat and paleontologist. Only a handful of bones were found, which included some ribs, a lower jaw, and seven giant spines. Most of the bones on the dig site were reduced to rubble and the ones that were pulled out intact were displayed in a museum in Munich, which was destroyed during World War II bombings. When Jurassic Park III was made, the ferocious beast was based almost entirely on this one find.

Two guests appear in this episode, one of which is National Geographic explorer Nizar Ibrahim. During a college research trip to the Sahara Desert in 2008, Nizar saw firsthand the black market for fossil selling, where tens of thousands of people illegally dig to sell fossils to private collectors. Out of a cardboard box from a mustachioed man, he purchased a unique bone that he had never seen before, a particularly spiky piece with a red tip. Hoping more could be discovered about it, he donated the fossil to the University of Casablanca and returned to the University of Chicago to continue his education.

After college, Nizar was in Italy meeting with some paleontologist colleagues who showed him a partial skeleton in a museum’s backroom that was donated. It reportedly came from north Africa, although a more specific area was not known, and it had tall spines. Nizar noticed that some of the bones looked exactly like the strange one he purchased in college

Going off his memory of the man who sold it to him, National Geographic provided Nizar with a grant to travel to Morocco to try and find the fossil seller, a needle in a haystack expedition. As luck would have it, he randomly found him in a cafe and upon asking him about the bone he bought, the seller shared that all of the other bones he found in that area were bought by an Italian man. Nizar realized that this meant that the bone he once purchased was likely from the same incomplete fossil he saw in Italy and the seller took him to the site where he found them, a remote and elevated location in the desert.

Not only was this episode of Overheard at National Geographic cool for dinosaur fans, but it also had an emotional element to it. Nizar Ibrahim’s father was German and his mother was Moroccan. The scientific study of Spinosaurus all started with German Ernst Freiherr Stromer von Reichenbach’s discovery in Morocco, making it feel almost like fate for him to be part of the discovery of the most complete Spinosaurus fossil ever discovered. A new sculpted Spinosaurus is being prepared and will make his debut in Berlin to bring the story full circle.

You can listen to this full episode and others at the official Overheard at National Geographic website.

 
 
Read Related Articles

Disneyland Resort
Home
Plan Your Trip
DL Resort News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at the Resort
Tickets & Annual Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Disneyland Resort Project Tracker

Parks and More
Disneyland Park
Disney California Adventure
Downtown Disney

Places to Stay
Grand Californian Hotel
Disneyland Hotel
Paradise Pier Hotel

Special Events
Disneyland After Dark 
Food & Wine Festival
All Special Events

Explore Disneyland Resort Park Maps and Attractions Throughout the Years
Interactive Map of Disneyland Throughout History
Interactive Map of Disney California Adventure Throughout History

Walt Disney World
Home
Plan Your Trip
WDW News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at WDW
Tickets & Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Walt Disney World Project Tracker

Theme Parks
Magic Kingdom
EPCOT
Disney's Hollywood Studios
Animal Kingdom

Water Parks
Blizzard Beach
Typhoon Lagoon

Outside the Parks
Disney Springs
BoardWalk
Mini Golf
Recreation

Places to Stay
Disney Resorts & Campground
Swan Hotel by Starwood
Dolphin Hotel by Starwood
Disney Springs Resorts

Special Events
Epcot International Flower & Garden Festival
Disney After Hours
runDisney 
All Special Events

Explore Walt Disney World Park Maps and Attractions Throughout the Years
Interactive Map of Magic Kingdom Throughout History
Interactive Map of EPCOT Throughout History
Interactive Map of Disney's Hollywood Studios Throughout History
Interactive Map of Disney's Animal Kingdom Throughout History

All Disney Parks
All Disney Park News
All Disney Park Project Tracker

Disneyland Paris Resort
All Disneyland Paris News
Disneyland Paris Live Wait Times
Disneyland Paris Project Tracker

Tokyo Disney Resort
All Tokyo Disney Resort News
Tokyo Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Tokyo Disney Resort Project Tracker

Disney Cruise Line
Disney Cruise Line News
Disney Cruise Line Project Tracker

Hong Kong Disneyland Resort
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort News
Hong Kong Disneyland Live Wait Times
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort Project Tracker

Shanghai Disney Resort
Shanghai Disney Resort News
Shanghai Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Shanghai Disney Resort Project Tracker

Other Disney Resort News
Disney's Aulani Resort
Disney Vacation Club

Universal Studios
Universal Studios Florida Live Wait Times
Islands of Adventure Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Hollywood Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Florida Resort News
Universal Studios Hollywood Resort News

SeaWorld
SeaWorld Orlando Live Wait Times
SeaWorld News

Other Theme Park News
Legoland Florida Resort
Knott's Berry Farm
Evermore Park

Movies
Movies Home
Movie News

On the Small Screen
Disney+
ABC TV 
Freeform
FX
Hulu
Disney Channel

Upcoming Movies
Nomadland
The King's Man
Everybody's Talking About Jamie
Raya and the Last Dragon

More Upcoming Movies

Recent Movies
The Empty Man
Mulan
The Personal History of David Copperfield
The New Mutants

Disney News
All Disney News
Disney Corporate News

More Stuff
Disney Games Played Online
Disney Quizzes
Disney Parks Maps Throughout the Years
Reviews
Laughing Place Podcast
Who's The Bossk? Podcast
Laughing Place Press
Discussion Boards

More Disney
Star Wars
Marvel
Disney Theatrical
Disney Consumer Products
Disney Interactive
Disney Books
D23
ESPN

Subscribe
Join Our Email List

Follow
Facebook
YouTube
Twitter
Instagram
RSS Feed