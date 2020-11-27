Give Your Face a Magical Glow with New Disney Princess and Villains Beauty Face Mask at Walt Disney World

Folks, it’s time to step up your beauty regime with new Disney themed face masks. No, no, not those types of masks! These are for your skin essentially giving you a mini facial a la Disney princesses and villains.

Disney Face Masks

During a recent visit to Walt Disney World we discovered a collection of new face masks inspired by some of Disney’s most notable characters. If your skin is tired and lacking its normal glow, these masks will help to restore your natural beauty with a little bit of magic. The best part though, is that you can find the facial refreshers on shopDisney too!

Princesses

Ariel

Aurora

Belle

Jasmine

Villains

Evil Queen

Maleficent

Ursula

Each mask sells for $6.99 and features these beloved characters, instructions, and beauty benefits on the package.

All photos by Jeremiah Good .