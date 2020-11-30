Book Review – “Marvel Comics: The First 80 Years” is a Must-Have for Any Marvel Fan

by | Nov 30, 2020 2:41 PM Pacific Time

Tags: , , , ,

Marvel has a very rich 80-year history, loaded with countless talented creators, characters and stories. Marvel Comics: The First 80 Years from Titan Publishing perfectly encapsulates that history, in great detail, with a breakdown of every decade from the 1930s to now.

Marvel Comics: The First 80 Years is essentially the textbook for Marvel Comics history. Beginning with the formation of Timely Comics in 1939 and coming all the way to present day, this book is a wealth of knowledge when it comes to Marvel.

Not only does the book share information on the lives and world of some of the greatest comic creators in Marvel history – like Stan Lee, Jack Kirby, Steve Ditko and many more – but it also details some of the most popular characters and stories of the past 80 years. From the creation of Captain America and Spider-Man to the debuts of the “Infinity Gauntlet” and “Civil War” arcs, this book covers it all.

The book also features a bunch of amazing, incredible and fantastic art from throughout Marvel’s history. Not only do you get to relive some of the most iconic covers from Marvel Comics, but in some instances you actually get to dive into the panels of some of the most memorable stories as well. And on top of comics, the book also features looks at toys, television series and even the creators themselves. You really get to see a little bit of all of Marvel’s history.

Marvel Comics: The First 80 Years is also a very easy read. The chapters are broken down into decades, with a few pages worth of information on each one. Plus, if you’re looking for any specific event in time, a very handy timeline runs through the entire book, charting milestones throughout Marvel’s 80 years. Some of the points of interest include the hiring of Stan Lee, the introductions of iconic characters and even the name change to Marvel.

If there’s one negative to this book, it’s simply that it isn’t long enough. Obviously 80 years is a lot of time to cover and this book simply isn’t thick enough to get to all of it. While it touches on some of the most popular characters and stories, there are so many more that go unmentioned. Plus, while the focus of this book is on Marvel Comics, it feels like at least some attention should have been paid to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Still, this book is loaded with Marvel history. It just could have a little more.

Marvel Comics: The First 80 Years is a must-have for any Marvel fan or collector. It is loaded with all kinds of great information and an incredibly helpful timeline that perfectly documents that major points in Marvel’s history. For longtime fans of the stories, or those who are just looking to get into them, this is a very helpful tool. Plus, it makes a nice addition to the book shelf.

You can order Marvel Comics: The First 80 Years now.

 
 
Read Related Articles

Disneyland Resort
Home
Plan Your Trip
DL Resort News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at the Resort
Tickets & Annual Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Disneyland Resort Project Tracker

Parks and More
Disneyland Park
Disney California Adventure
Downtown Disney

Places to Stay
Grand Californian Hotel
Disneyland Hotel
Paradise Pier Hotel

Special Events
Disneyland After Dark 
Food & Wine Festival
All Special Events

Explore Disneyland Resort Park Maps and Attractions Throughout the Years
Interactive Map of Disneyland Throughout History
Interactive Map of Disney California Adventure Throughout History

Walt Disney World
Home
Plan Your Trip
WDW News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at WDW
Tickets & Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Walt Disney World Project Tracker

Theme Parks
Magic Kingdom
EPCOT
Disney's Hollywood Studios
Animal Kingdom

Water Parks
Blizzard Beach
Typhoon Lagoon

Outside the Parks
Disney Springs
BoardWalk
Mini Golf
Recreation

Places to Stay
Disney Resorts & Campground
Swan Hotel by Starwood
Dolphin Hotel by Starwood
Disney Springs Resorts

Special Events
Epcot International Flower & Garden Festival
Disney After Hours
runDisney 
All Special Events

Explore Walt Disney World Park Maps and Attractions Throughout the Years
Interactive Map of Magic Kingdom Throughout History
Interactive Map of EPCOT Throughout History
Interactive Map of Disney's Hollywood Studios Throughout History
Interactive Map of Disney's Animal Kingdom Throughout History

All Disney Parks
All Disney Park News
All Disney Park Project Tracker

Disneyland Paris Resort
All Disneyland Paris News
Disneyland Paris Live Wait Times
Disneyland Paris Project Tracker

Tokyo Disney Resort
All Tokyo Disney Resort News
Tokyo Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Tokyo Disney Resort Project Tracker

Disney Cruise Line
Disney Cruise Line News
Disney Cruise Line Project Tracker

Hong Kong Disneyland Resort
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort News
Hong Kong Disneyland Live Wait Times
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort Project Tracker

Shanghai Disney Resort
Shanghai Disney Resort News
Shanghai Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Shanghai Disney Resort Project Tracker

Other Disney Resort News
Disney's Aulani Resort
Disney Vacation Club

Universal Studios
Universal Studios Florida Live Wait Times
Islands of Adventure Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Hollywood Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Florida Resort News
Universal Studios Hollywood Resort News

SeaWorld
SeaWorld Orlando Live Wait Times
SeaWorld News

Other Theme Park News
Legoland Florida Resort
Knott's Berry Farm
Evermore Park

Movies
Movies Home
Movie News

On the Small Screen
Disney+
ABC TV 
Freeform
FX
Hulu
Disney Channel

Upcoming Movies
Nomadland
The King's Man
Everybody's Talking About Jamie
Raya and the Last Dragon

More Upcoming Movies

Recent Movies
The Empty Man
Mulan
The Personal History of David Copperfield
The New Mutants

Disney News
All Disney News
Disney Corporate News

More Stuff
Disney Games Played Online
Disney Quizzes
Disney Parks Maps Throughout the Years
Reviews
Laughing Place Podcast
Who's The Bossk? Podcast
Laughing Place Press
Discussion Boards

More Disney
Star Wars
Marvel
Disney Theatrical
Disney Consumer Products
Disney Interactive
Disney Books
D23
ESPN

Subscribe
Join Our Email List

Follow
Facebook
YouTube
Twitter
Instagram
RSS Feed